Tyson Fury has said he has no plans to vacate the WBC heavyweight title, despite insisting that he is retired as a professional boxer.

Fury knocked out fellow Briton Dillian Whyte at London’s Wembley Stadium in April, remaining unbeaten with the victory and retaining the WBC belt in the process.

Fury insisted before and after the fight that it would be his last, but the 33-year-old is yet to relinquish his title.

“No, I’m not gonna give it up, because I’ve got 12 months [before being stripped of the belt],” Fury told talkSPORT.

“I’ll just keep it as long as possible. I’ll keep that in my pocket as long as I want.

“I’m not holding this division up, because I own it. This is my division.”

The “Gypsy King” has expressed an interest in taking part in exhibition bouts, but a professional contest seems less likely.

Many fans are keen to see Fury take on the winner of Anthony Joshua’s summer rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, a fight that will see the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles contested.

Anthony Joshua (right) was easily outpointed by Oleksandr Usyk in September (Getty Images)

Usyk took the belts, which Fury previously held, from Joshua in September by outpointing the Briton in London.

The victor of the pair’s rematch, which is due to take place in Saudi Arabia in August, would be lined up for a unification bout against Fury – as long as the 33-year-old does not vacate the WBC belt.

Fury has played down the chance of him facing Joshua, however, even if “AJ” regains the titles from Usyk.

Fury has said he would prefer to take on the unbeaten Ukrainian – whom Fury believes will defeat Joshua again.