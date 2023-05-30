Tyson Fury reveals sum of money that Oleksandr Usyk ‘ran from’

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tyson Fury has claimed that Oleksandr Usyk missed out on $13million when their heavyweight title fight collapsed.

WBC champion Fury and Usyk, who holds the unified titles, were recently in talks over a bout to crown an undisputed champion, but negotiations collapsed in March.

The pair had agreed on a purse split of 70-30 in Fury’s favour, but talks fell apart amid a dispute over the split in the rematch clause. Fury has now claimed that Usyk would have made $13m in their first fight, putting Fury’s base pay at $30m.

In an Instagram story posted on Tuesday (30 May), the Briton wrote: “Fact is he is a b***, ran from 13 million [dollars] & now taking 6 million dollars, joker.”

The latter sum allegedly relates to Usyk’s upcoming fight with Daniel Dubois. The Ukrainian is in talks to defend his titles against the Briton, his mandatory challenger, in Poland on 12 August.

Meanwhile, Fury is without a fight since the collapse of negotiations with Usyk.

The “Gypsy King” claimed last week to have sent a ‘draft contract’ to compatriot Anthony Joshua, though the latter’s promoter Eddie Hearn dismissed that claim.