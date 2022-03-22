Former Tyson Fury opponent Christian Hammer added to Dillian Whyte undercard
Hammer will face Jared Anderson at Wembley Stadium on 23 April
Christian Hammer, a former opponent of Tyson Fury, is set to fight on the undercard of the WBC heavyweight champion’s title defence against Dillian Whyte next month.
Fury will put the belt and his unbeaten record on the line agianst his fellow Briton at a sold-out Wembley Stadium on 23 April, with Hammer due to take on Jared Anderson in the lead-up to that main-event contest.
Fury fought Hammer (26-9, 16 knockouts) at London’s O2 Arena in 2015, with the German retiring from the bout in the eighth round.
Hammer, 34, will return to the English capital for his clash with American Anderson, who is unbeaten at 11-0 and has secured all of his wins via knockout.
Anderson, 22, will reportedly spar with Fury in the coming weeks, and the pair’s promoter Bob Arum told Thai Boxing Voice on YouTube: “He’s fighting Christian Hammer. It’s a big step-up for Jared.
“He leaves this weekend to go to England to spar Tyson; Tyson says there’s nobody like him for sparring.
“Yeah, we look at Jared without any question as a future heavyweight champion.”
Anderson last fought in November, stopping Oleksandr Teslenko in the second round at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Hammer, meanwhile, enters his bout with Anderson on the back of two straight defeats, having been outpointed by Frank Sanchez in January and having retired against Fury’s cousin Hughie in October.
