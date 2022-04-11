Tyson Fury ‘too smart’ for Dillian Whyte, says training partner Joseph Parker

Joseph Parker has said Tyson Fury is “too smart” for Dillian Whyte ahead of the pair’s WBC heavyweight title showdown this month.

Fury defends the belt against fellow Briton Whyte at Wembley Stadium on 23 April, with Parker having been a sparring partner of the champion in recent weeks and months.

The New Zealand heavyweight was outpointed by Whyte in 2018 as Parker, 30, suffered just the second defeat of his professional career – four months after a decision loss to Anthony Joshua.

Parker (30-2, 21 knockouts), however, has won all six bouts in which he has competed since his defeat by Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs), establishing himself as one of the best fighters in their weight class.

Asked for his prediction ahead of Fury vs Whyte, Parker told Frank Warren TV: “I feel [Fury] has too much for Whyte – size-wise, power-wise, strength.

“He can move, he can fight, and so I think he’s gonna get Whyte out of there in the first six rounds.

“Dillian’s got a very strong counter left hook. I got caught with it once and it put me down, so [Fury] has to be wary of that.

“But I think Tyson, overall, is too smart.”

Like Parker, Whyte has only ever lost twice professionally. One of those losses came against Joshua and one came against Alexander Povetkin; both were knockout defeats.

In his last bout, Whyte avenged his stoppage by Povetkin, knocking out the Russian last March.

Fury, meanwhile, last fought in October, stopping Deontay Wilder for the second fight in a row to round out their trilogy.

Parker could face British heavyweight Joe Joyce next time ouut, according to Joyce’s management team.