Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte LIVE: Fight stream, latest updates and how to watch tonight
Follow round-by-round updates plus results from Fury vs Whyte and the undercard at Wembley Stadium
One of the biggest heavyweight fights in British boxing history is upon us. Tonight, at Wembley Stadium, Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte will clash in front of 94,000 fans with the WBC title on the line.
Fury, 33, has claimed that he will sail off into the sunset after this bout, retiring from boxing with or without a victory over his challenger, who has waited years for a shot at a world heavyweight title. Fury, who previously held the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts, won the WBC strap from Deontay Wilder in the second fight of their trilogy of instant classics. He stopped the American in the seventh round in 2020 to earn vindication after being denied a title win in their first meeting – a 2018 contest that ended as a controversial split draw. In his most recent bout, in October, Fury (31-0-1, 22 knockouts) finished Wilder again to retain the gold in the most dramatic of fights, and many in the sport are predicting a similar affair this evening.
Whyte, 34, has a proclivity for turning bouts into brawls, and that is surely his best chance of handing his former sparring partner, the “Gypsy King”, a first professional loss. Last time out, Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) knocked out Alexander Povetkin in March 2021, avenging his own stoppage defeat by the Russian from August 2020. Prior to the pair’s first clash, Whyte had won 11 in a row since his only other professional loss – a knockout by Anthony Joshua in 2015. Now, the “Bodysnatcher” finally gets the chance to win a world title. He and Fury have exhibited mutual respect this week, but tonight they go to war. Follow live updates from Fury vs Whyte and the entire undercard, below.
Whyte can cause chaos against Fury and succeed where Wilder failed
The of a referee waving his hands before Fury’s eyes remains elusive.
It is a major reason why so many fans find it difficult to envision Dillian Whyte conjuring a knockout blow tonight. Through 32 fights now, no one has managed it. No one has managed to beat Fury at all.
As the 33-year-old has said repeatedly – someone will have to nail him to the canvas.
And if the most hellacious hitter in heavyweight history could not do so across three contests, how can Whyte?
Here’s how:
The bloody fairytale behind Dillian Whyte’s long journey to Tyson Fury
The boxing story has been told before many times – about the bullets, the blood, the underdog, the sacrifices, the belief and the wait for justice in a ring.
Dillian Whyte has made the tale his own.
Whyte removed a bullet from his leg once with a knife. He never wanted to bother his beloved mother. He sewed up a slash wound for the same reason. On the streets of south London, Whyte was shot twice, stabbed three times and was a proud father at 13. He was a ruthless baby having babies.
“I’m not meant to be here,” Whyte told me last week in Portugal. He is right.
Full article here:
How much will Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte earn for fight tonight?
Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren won the purse bid with his effort of approximately £30million, which beat the £23m put forward by Dillian Whyte’s promoter Eddie Hearn. Both were record bids in the history of boxing.
An 80/20 per cent purse split was agreed in favour of champion Fury, though the split only relates to 90 per cent of the overall winning bid (£27m) – because the promoter must deposit the other 10 per cent.
As such, Fury will thus take home approximately £21.5m, while Whyte receives around £5.5m.
The winner will receive the 10 per cent deposit (£3m).
More on the line for Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte than just a world title
On Saturday night at Wembley Stadium, the crazy numbers in the Tyson Fury game continue with his homecoming, writes Steve Bunce.
Fury fights his old, old friend Dillian Whyte for the WBC’s heavyweight championship of the world and the best part of about £25m. But, you probably know all that, those are the simple facts and figures.
There are other numbers that make up the complicated tale behind Fury and his bandwagon of hope and inspiration. Fury has fallen headfirst from that wagon many times on the road to the Wembley ring; the road with twisted turnpikes, great pain, suffering and criticism. And a healthy dose of redemption on both sides of the ropes. His battle with good, bad and mad has been very public.
There is more than just a title fight at Wembley on Saturday night. It might just be the endgame in one of boxing’s most lurid and watchable tales.
Full article here:
Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte
