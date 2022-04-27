Dillian Whyte has ‘zero’ chance of securing Tyson Fury rematch, says Frank Warren
Whyte hit out at Fury for an ‘illegal push’ in the sequence that saw the WBC heavyweight champion win via knockout
Frank Warren has said Dillian Whyte has ‘zero’ chance of securing an instant rematch with Tyson Fury.
Fury knocked out Whyte in the sixth round at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, retaining the WBC heavyweight title by doing so.
Whyte, however, later hit out at Fury over what he deemed an “illegal” push in the knockout sequence, adding that he wants another shot at the “Gypsy King”.
“No, what for? Based upon what?” Fury’s promoter Warren asked on talkSPORT.
“When I was younger I was asking to take [actor] Julia Roberts out, it never happened. The only unsatisfactory thing for [Whyte] was the fact he got stopped, he got knocked out, and that’s the end of it.
“It’s not even debatable, it’s not even worth even going there. Zero [chance of a rematch].
“It’s not gonna happen, Dillian. You’ve got to fight your way back into contention, and good luck to you doing that.”
Fury, who remained unbeaten with his win against Whyte, said before and after the fight that he might retire, meaning Whyte is especially unlikely to get a second crack at the 33-year-old’s title.
In any case, Warren said he had not heard from Whyte’s team over a potential instant rematch.
“No, not heard a word from him. He was gone, he was out on his feet. [It was] better that Tyson pushed him than punched him because he would have never got up.
“He doesn’t have a case. He was beaten, he was solidly beaten.”
