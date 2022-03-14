Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte could have more tickets released, Frank Warren hopes

Frank Warren has said he hopes that more tickets will be released for Tyson Fury’s clash with Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium next month, with around 90,000 having already been sold.

WBC heavyweight champion Fury defends his title against his fellow Briton on 23 April, in the “Gypsy King”’s first contest on home soil since 2018.

And Warren, Fury’s UK promoter, has said demand for the bout in London has been immense and that further tickets could yet be sold.

“We will soon have further news for April to slot in alongside the big one, the WBC Heavyweight championship of the world collision between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte,” Warren wrote in a blog for Boxing Scene.

“Demand for tickets has been truly staggering and, fingers crossed, we get the green light to bump up capacity even further from the current 90,000 already sold.”

Wembley Stadium’s capacity is 90,000, and 85,000 tickets were reportedly sold within three hours of their release earlier this month.

It is unclear exactly how many have now been sold in total, but the figure is likely to be just under 90,000, allowing more to be released to enable the venue to reach full capacity.