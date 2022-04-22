Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte weigh-in LIVE: Latest updates as heavyweights hit scales before fight
The pair face off in a long-awaited, all-British clash at Wembley Stadium this Saturday
We are just a day away from a huge heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte, with the pair set to hit the scales today ahead of tomorrow night’s blockbuster clash.
The bout sees Fury putting the WBC belt on the line at Wembley Stadium in front of 94,000 fans, in one of the biggest contests in the history of British heavyweight boxing. Whyte (28-2, 19 knockouts) has waited a long time for a shot at world heavyweight glory, and it finally arrives on the grandest stage as the Jamaican-born Londoner looks to become the first man to defeat Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs).
Whyte, 34, last competed in March 2021, knocking out Alexander Povetkin to avenge his own stoppage loss to the Russian from August 2020. As inactive as Whyte has been in the ring since, he has been similarly inactive outside of it, refusing to attend last month’s first pre-fight press conference, electing to stay in Portugal to focus on his training for the bout instead.
The “Bodysnatcher” did attend the press conference on Wednesday of fight week, admitting he was “ready to swing” at Fury if things had got heated, and the pair will go face to face again at today’s weigh-in.
Follow the Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte weigh-in, below.
Fury claims teammate Joseph Parker is back-up opponent for Whyte fight
Tyson Fury has claimed that training partner Joseph Parker will be a back-up fighter for this Saturday’s heavyweight title fight against Dillian Whyte.
Fury is set to defend the WBC belt against fellow Briton Whyte in a main-event contest at Wembley Stadium, with 94,000 fans expected to be present. Fury has revealed, however, that plans are in place in case either he or Whyte is unable to compete due to a last-minute injury or unforeseen circumstance.
“We always have a standby opponent for these big shows, because you never know happens,” Fury told iFL TV this week. “The [other] guy could fall over and break his foot or whatever, break his arm. So, there’s always got to be a standby. It’s the same this time, we have a stand-in opponent just in case [Whyte] doesn’t fight.”
Fury then revealed that teammate Parker, who was outpointed by Whyte in 2018, is the back-up fighter for Saturday’s main event.
Here’s Fury on the conversation he had with Parker when the New Zealander was named as back-up fighter:
Wembley beef up security for Fury vs Whyte after Euro 2020 final trouble
Stringent security measures will be in place for Tyson Fury’s heavyweight clash against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.
Sniffer dogs will be present outside the venue in an attempt to prevent fans from bringing cocaine into the event.
There will also be extra police inside and outside the stadium, along with an increased number of security and stewards as the authorities look to avoid drug and drink-fuelled violence.
With 94,000 fans set to attend the fight, it is to become the largest boxing event ever staged in Britain.
And that brings with it the biggest test for organisers since the heavily disrupted Euro 2020 final between England and Italy last summer.
More here:
Fury and Whyte finally fight with more than a title on the line
On Saturday night at Wembley Stadium, the crazy numbers in the Tyson Fury game continue with his homecoming, writes Steve Bunce.
Fury fights his old, old friend Dillian Whyte for the WBC’s heavyweight championship of the world and the best part of about £25million. But, you probably know all that, those are the simple facts and figures.
There are other numbers that make up the complicated tale behind Fury and his bandwagon of hope and inspiration. Fury has fallen headfirst from that wagon many times on the road to the Wembley ring; the road with twisted turnpikes, great pain, suffering and criticism. And a healthy dose of redemption on both sides of the ropes. His battle with good, bad and mad has been very public.
There is more than just a title fight at Wembley on Saturday night. It might just be the endgame in one of boxing’s most lurid and watchable tales.
Full article here:
Tyson Fury quizzed over relationship with Daniel Kinahan
Tyson Fury has refused to reveal whether or not he has ended his relationship with Daniel Kinahan, the alleged leader of a cartel responsible for “smuggling deadly narcotics to Europe”.
Fury, who defends his WBC heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte on Saturday, is believed to have been advised by Kinahan in recent years.
Kinahan was sanctioned by the US Treasury last week for his alleged role in the afore-mentioned drug smuggling, and the US Drug Enforcement Agency has offered rewards of up to £3.8million for information leading to the arrest of Kinahan, his brother or his father. Shortly after the sanctions were imposed, Fury’s US promoter Bob Arum claimed he had paid a similar amount to one of Kinahan’s companies, owing to the Irishman’s role as an advisor to the heavyweight champion. Kinahan has no criminal convictions and has always denied any wrongdoing.
During an open workout at Wembley Boxpark on Tuesday, Fury was asked about his relationship with Kinahan by Neil Barker of SNTV.
“That’s none of your business and none of anybody else’s business, I don’t think. Is it?” Fury replied. “My business is my business, your business is yours.
“Like I say, it’s got nothing to do with me in boxing. I’m just a stupid boxer who gets punched in the face for a living. If I wasn’t, I wouldn’t be here, would I?”
More from Fury here:
The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings
Tyson Fury has arguably eclipsed Anthony Joshua as the household name in British boxing, writes Alex Pattle.
Fury, 33, returned to the sport in 2018 after three years off due to a long struggle with his mental health. Since then, he has established himself as one of the greatest heavyweights of all time, dethroning Deontay Wilder to become WBC champion in the pair’s 2020 rematch, having controversially drawn with the American in their first clash, in 2018.
In his most recent bout, Fury stopped Wilder for the second fight in a row to retain the belt. A creative fighter who has demonstrated remarkable resilience and heart in the ring, Fury previously held the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles and looks destined to regain them and reign as undisputed champion in the future.
Find out where Fury ranks in our men’s pound-for-pound boxing list:
Who will Tyson Fury fight after facing Dillian Whyte?
While Tyson Fury has suggested that he will retire after fighting Dillian Whyte, most fans and pundits are sceptical.
Should Fury lose to Whyte (28-2, 19 knockouts), a result that most would deem a major upset, the Britons would almost certainly face off for a second time.
However, if Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) wins, the likelihood is that the 33-year-old will be set for a unification bout.
Oleksandr Usyk is the reigning WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion, having taken the titles from Anthony Joshua in September.
The undefeated Ukrainian outpointed the Briton with relative ease at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, leading “AJ” to quickly trigger a rematch clause.
Here’s how the heavyweight landscape could pan out in coming months:
Dillian Whyte can succeed against Tyson Fury where Deontay Wilder failed
Dillian Whyte is a better boxer than Deontay Wilder, writes Alex Pattle. That assertion has drawn some incredulous responses from casual followers of the sport in recent days, but it is far from unfounded. Whyte, 34, may not hit as hard as Wilder – perhaps no one on Earth does – but the Briton is still a powerful puncher.
Just ask Alexander Povetkin, Derek Chisora, even Anthony Joshua whom Whyte stopped in an amateur meeting between the rivals. Nineteen of Whyte’s 28 wins have come via knockout, and the “Bodysnatcher” does a far better job at setting up the decisive strike than Wilder does.
Whyte, 11 years a professional, has cleaner footwork than Wilder, a greater ring IQ, and he is acquainted with Fury’s skillset from the compatriots’ time as sparring partners. Of course Fury’s game has evolved, as has Whyte’s, but their shared rounds in the ring will count for something. And when attempting to solve a puzzle as mystifying as beating Fury, ‘something’ is a start.
More below on how Whyte can succeed against Fury where Wilder failed:
Tommy Fury gives verdict on Dillian Whyte
Tommy Fury has labelled Dillian Whyte as “just a heavyweight who can punch” and maintains he “hasn’t got a prayer” ahead of his heavyweight clash with Tyson Fury.
Tyson will make his UK return after four years against WBC mandatory challenger Whyte this Saturday in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.
Tommy, who has been training with Tyson and fights on his half-brother’s undercard, told SunSport: “For me, this fight is a nice homecoming for Tyson, I don’t see it going past six rounds.
“I feel like Tyson is just a cut above this man, Dillian Whyte is no Deontay Wilder in my book, he’s going to try and he’s going to come and give it his best shot.
“But I just don’t think his best shot is good enough. Especially if Tyson comes into this fight how he’s been doing it in the gym, Dillian Whyte hasn’t got a prayer.”
Mike Tyson beats up plane passenger who was harassing him
And elsewhere in boxing...
A video has emerged in which Mike Tyson appears to strike a fellow passenger on a commercial flight.
Footage obtained by TMZ shows a man sat in the seat behind Tyson enthusiastically speaking to the former heavyweight boxing champion, leaning over the 55-year-old while doing so.
In a second clip, Tyson then appears to repeatedly punch the passenger in question, as someone can be heard saying: “Hey, Mike, come on. Stop that.”
The initial clip, which shows the man interacting with Tyson, also seems to depict the aftermath of the apparent physical altercation. Blood can be seen dripping from the man’s forehead.
More here:
Ricky Hatton to make return to boxing at age of 43
In other news from the world of boxing...
Ricky Hatton has confirmed he will return to the ring for an exhibition bout, 10 years after retiring from the sport.
The “Hitman”, 43, will face 48-year-old Marco Antonio Barrera in an eight-round contest at the Manchester Arena on 2 July.
Taking to Twitter to announce the news, the Manchester-born fighter said: “I can confirm my return to the ring.
“Join me for a huge party night - with top music acts - in Manchester on July 2. #HitmanRises. It’s not how you fall, it’s how you rise…”
Hatton has not fought since he was knocked out by Vyacheslav Senchenko in his final professional bout back in 2012.
More here:
