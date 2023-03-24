Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tyson Fury and his wife Paris have revealed that they are expecting their seventh child together.

Heavyweight champion Fury took to social media to announce the news, a day after his planned fight with Oleksandr Usyk collapsed.

“All is not lost!” the Briton, 34, wrote in an Instagram story on Thursday (23 March). “I get to do date night with my beautiful, pregnant wife Paris.

“God is great. What a woman. 7th [child] incoming. Fantastic news to cheer me up.”

Fury and his wife are parents to three sons and three daughters, aged between one year old and 14.

Fury was expected to fight Usyk at London’s Wembley Stadium on 29 April, to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion – the first since Lennox Lewis in 2000.

The pair could not agree on terms for the fight, however, and Ukrainian Usyk is now expected to face Britain’s Daniel Dubois instead.

Meanwhile, Fury’s next move is unclear, though his promoter Frank Warren said on Thursday that the “Gypsy King” ‘may retire’.