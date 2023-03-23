Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tyson Fury has labelled Oleksandr Usyk a ‘coward’ after the pair’s title fight collapsed.

Briton Fury and Ukrainian Usyk were on course to clash at Wembley Stadium on 29 April, with the winner set to emerge as undisputed heavyweight champion. However, the London bout fell apart on Wednesday (22 March), as both sides failed to agree on terms for a purse split in the rematch clause.

Usyk’s promoter Alex Krassyuk said: “If it is so complicated that Tyson tries to avoid it by putting so many obstacles in front of making the deal, then there is no need to put more effort into it. If I start telling you the list of things he wanted, 15 minutes would not be enough.”

Fury, 34, has now hit back, accusing Usyk, 36, of being at fault for the collapse of the fight. In an Instagram story on Thursday (23 March), Fury said: “You bug-eyed, gappy-teethed, ugly little rat b*****d.

“[You] tried all week to get out of it, begging for a rematch like a little girl. You got your rematch, then didn’t even wanna fight at that.

“Always know that you was never man enough to tangle with the ‘Gypsy King’ ever in your life. You little 14-stone coward, and your full team know it as well, and all the lawyers have got the full information.

“Keep running. Fight [Daniel] Dubois at the Copper Box now, and always know that you or anybody else like you would never tangle with the Gypsy King.”

WBC champion Fury was referring to Krassyuk’s suggestion that Usyk will fight Dubois next. Briton Dubois, 25, is the WBA’s mandatory challenger, with Usyk holding the association’s world title along with the WBO, IBF and IBO belts.

Meanwhile, Fury’s next move is unclear. The Briton was called out by Andy Ruiz Jr on Thursday, but he has also hinted at the possibility of a fourth clash with Deontay Wilder.

Fury fought Wilder to a draw in 2018, before taking the WBC title from the American with a TKO win in 2020. Fury then stopped Wilder, 37, again in 2021 to retain the gold.