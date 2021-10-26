Tyson Fury’s wife reveals retirement plans for world heavyweight champion

Tyson Fury’s wife Paris has revealed when she believes her husband will hang up his gloves and retire from boxing.

The current WBC heavyweight champion took his superstar status to a new level with a sensational 11th round stoppage of Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas earlier this month.

The victory solidified Fury as the number one heavyweight in the world as he retained his unbeaten record in emphatic fashion against the hard-hitting American.

There is now a great deal of speculation as to what the 33-year-old will do as he is linked with fights against the likes of Dillian Whyte, Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.

But, if Paris is to be believed, his rivals will need to hurry up as he only has two or three years left in the sport.

Speaking to talkSPORT, she said: “He’s 33 now – I think maybe until he’s 35. I know Wladimir [Klitschko] and other men have gone on to being like 40, but do you keep going until you lose?

“I don’t know, I wouldn’t like to see that for Tyson. I wouldn’t like him to keep going and there’s always gonna be someone come up who’s younger and fresher if you are over the hill, too far gone.

“I just think maybe another two or three years and then Tyson should definitely hang up his gloves.”

Fury turned professional in 2008 and earned his title shot at Wladimir Klitschko with wins over the likes of Steve Cunningham, Dereck Chisora and Christian Hammer.

He then ended the Ukrainian’s 11-year reign as the heavyweight champion with an accomplished performance in Germany, before essentially retiring due to issues with depression, drink and drugs.

Fury then returned in 2018 and has gone on to reclaim a version of the heavyweight title, once again asserting himself as the very best in the division.