Tyson Fury is better than Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis, trainer claims

Tyson Fury’s trainer SugarHill Steward has made a huge claim by saying the heavyweight is better than Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis.

Fury will look to further his legacy on Saturday as he defends his WBC belt in a trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder. The British star won the belt by defeating Wilder in their second bout with their first being ruled a split draw.

Steward explained why he believes Fury is the greatest of all time, telling the Daily Mail: “I think about how Tyson has the characteristics of Lewis, Klitschko, Ali, Tyson and all the great heavyweights. He has all their characteristics and the mental toughness.

“He has everything they had and more. Tyson is a special boxer and he will have a special place in boxing history.”

And he added his trilogy fight is just the start for Fury as he is only improving.

“Before the second Wilder fight he had learned so much so quickly. You all saw the result. And in terms of fights, we’re really only just getting started because of the long layoff.

“But we didn’t waste those 20 months since Wilder 11. We had a number of camps and good as he already was he has improved a lot. He has been so focused and absorbed a lot. He is wiser now and wisdom is important in boxing.”