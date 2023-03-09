Ukad emphasises its rules as Conor Benn case rumbles on

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

UK Anti-Doping has taken to Twitter to emphasise its rules, as Conor Benn’s drug-test case rages on.

Benn returned adverse findings in two drug tests last year, leading to the cancellation of his planned bout with Chris Eubank Jr in October.

Benn, 26, has claimed his innocence ever since, and the WBC governing body last month cleared the Briton of intentional cheating. However, Benn – son of British boxing great Nigel – continues to take issue with the British Board of Boxing Control, which stripped the welterweight of his licence.

Meanwhile, UK Anti-Doping (Ukad), which launched an investigation into Benn’s tests after he returned adverse findings, has tweeted a video explaining its rules – just days after Benn partook in an interview with Piers Morgan.

Ukad tweeted on Thursday (9 March): “Strict liability means you are solely responsible for any banned substance you use, attempt to use, or is found in your system, regardless of how it got there or whether there was any intention to cheat.”

The tweet continued, “Learn more about your rights & responsibilities,” with a video attached.

Benn told Morgan this week that he has had suicidal thoughts amid this ongoing saga.

“I didn’t think I’d see another day,” Benn said. “Yeah [I was feeling suicidal], yeah I’d say so. It upsets me now, because I don’t know how I got so bad.”