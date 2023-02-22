Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Conor Benn has been cleared by the WBC of “intentionally” doping with “a highly-elevated consumption of eggs” acknowledged as a “reasonable explanation” for his failed drugs test.

Benn returned two oositive doping tests last year leading to his super fight with British rival Chris Eubank Jrto be cancelled last October.

But after an extensive analysis of his sample, the WBC has reinstated Benn in their rankings and ruled that “there was no conclusive evidence that Benn engaged in intentional or knowing ingestion of clomifene.”

The governing body added in a statement: “(2) there were no failures in the procedures related to sample collection, sample analysis, or violations of Mr. Benn’s B Sample rights that would justify questioning or invalidating the Adverse Finding;

“(3) Mr. Benn’s documented and highly-elevated consumption of eggs during the times relevant to the sample collection, raised a reasonable explanation for the Adverse Finding.”

Despite its lengthy statement, the WBC’s statement concerns only Benn’s July adverse finding, having subsequently failed a second test in September, which is not mentioned by the governing body.

The WBC called on experts in anti-doping and nutrition before confirming a detailed explanation behind its conclusion.

The ruling was based on: “(1) the facts as known to the WBC at the time of the ruling; (2) any extenuating circumstances applicable to the specific case at hand.

“(3) WBC rulings in precedential anti-doping violation cases; (4) the unbiased, common-sensical and just analysis and recommendations of the WBC Results Management Unit; and (5) credible and reliable health-related and scientific literature.”

The WBC added that it will make contact with the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) about concern about clomifene as a food contaminant.