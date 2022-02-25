Oleksandr Usyk says he would fight Tyson Fury ‘with bare knuckles in the street’

Oleksandr Usyk has dismissed Tyson Fury’s suggestion that the Ukrainian avoided a fight with the Briton, with a step-aside deal over a potential clash between the heavyweight champions having fallen through.

Usyk won the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles from Anthony Joshua in September, achieving a straightforward decision win against “AJ” in north London. In October, Fury knocked out Wilder for the second time in as many fights to retain the WBC belt and round out his trilogy with the American.

Joshua quickly triggered a rematch clause to face Usyk again, while Fury was ordered to defend his title against mandatory challenger and interim champion Dillian Whyte, though a step-aside deal over a unification bout between Usyk and Fury was unsuccessfully negotiated last month.

The deal reportedly fell through due to Joshua’s monetary demands, with the Briton now expected to fight Usyk in May, while Fury takes on compatriot Whyte on 23 April.

Addressing a number of social-media videos in which Fury called Usyk a “coward”, the undefeated Ukrainian told Behind The Gloves: “He’s lying, he’s lying.

Oleksandr Usyk dominated his first bout with Anthony Joshua (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

“I never duck anybody. If he wants, I can fight him right now with bare knuckles in the street.

“In all of my career, I never refused to fight anybody, I never ducked anybody. Even when we had to go to Moscow, to Russia [to fight Murat Gassiev], the situation between the countries was very tight.

“I could have big problems in my country, [but] even then I went to Russia, to Moscow. I fought and I showed everybody what I’m capable of doing.”

The exact date and venue for Usyk’s rematch with Joshua are yet to be confirmed, but an announcement could come in March, according to “AJ”’s promoter Eddie Hearn.

Joshua is expected to reveal the identity of his new trainer at a similar time, as the 32-year-old looks to reverse the result of his first fight against 35-year-old Usyk.