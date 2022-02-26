Oleksandr Usyk has urged Russian president Vladimir Putin to call off the invasion of Ukraine and “negotiate”.

Three children were among the 198 Ukrainians killed since Russia’s invasion began this week, Ukraine’s health minister said on Saturday, and officials in the capital city of Kyiv are warning people to seek shelter away from gunfire and missiles as street fighting begins against Russian forces.

Heavyweight boxing champion Usyk returned to his home country of Ukraine this week and pleased on Friday for “NO WAR”, and the 35-year-old followed that message with one directed in part at Putin.

“Good morning to everybody,” Usyk wrote alongside a video posted on his Instagram page. “My name is Aleksandr Usyk.

“I’d like to speak to the people of Russia. If we consider ourselves as brothers, orthodox ones. Do not let your children to set out to our country, do not fight with us.

“Also I’m addressing this to the President Vladimir Putin. You can stop this war. Please just sit down and negotiate it with us without claims.

“Our kids, wives, grannies are hiding in the basements… We are here in our own country, we cannot do it other way – we are defending… Stop it! Stop this war.”

Former boxing champions Wladimir Klitschko and brother Vitali – who is mayor of Ukraine – have both taken up arms to defend their country amid Russia’s invasion.

Meanwhile, compatriot and fellow ex-champion Vasiliy Lomachenko shared a message of peace on his Instagram page, posting an image of two hands – painted in the colours of the Russian and Ukrainian flags respectively – forming the shape of a dove.