Late drama as Oleksandr Usyk weight is announced incorrectly at Tyson Fury weigh-in

Oleksandr Usyk’s weight was announced incorrectly at Friday’s weigh-in for his fight with Tyson Fury.

Usyk was thought to have surpassed his previous career-heaviest weight by 12lb, as the Ukrainian’s weight was announced as “233.5lb”.

However, ring announcer Michael Buffer misheard what the officials had said after Usyk took to the scales in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he will box Fury on Saturday (18 May).

Usyk in fact weighed in at 223lb, narrowly surpassing his career-high of 221lb – at which he beat Anthony Joshua twice, in 2021 and 2022, and Daniel Dubois in 2023.

The revelation came hours after the weigh-in finished, as close-up footage emerged on social media.

Meanwhile, Fury weighed in at 262lb – 15.7lb lighter than he was in October, when he won a controversial decision against Francis Ngannou, after being dropped by the ex-UFC champion. Fury’s weight in that fight was his career-heaviest.

Fury, 35, and Usyk, 37, were separated at Friday’s weigh-in as the Briton shoved the Ukrainian during their face-off – their final staredown before the first bell on Saturday.

Fury will defend the WBC heavyweight title against Usyk, who will put the unified belts on the line. The pair are both unbeaten, and the winner of their bout will become the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years.