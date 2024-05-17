Fury v Usyk LIVE: Start time, undercard and latest updates before weigh-in
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk tip the scales for the Ring of Fire card today ahead of Saturday’s undisputed heavyweight title fight
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will tip the scales at a weigh-in today, two days before their undisputed heavyweight title fight in Riyadh.
On Saturday, WBC champion Fury and unified title holder Usyk will clash to crown the division’s first undisputed king in 24 years. And fight week in Saudi Arabia has already provided drama, with Fury’s father John headbutting one of Usyk’s teammates on Monday.
Thankfully that incident has not threatened Saturday’s main event, which was delayed by three months when Tyson suffered a cut over his eye in February.
The bout is now closer than ever, with Briton Fury and Ukraine’s Usyk appearing at a press conference on Thursday – where little was said from either man, in all honesty – and the weigh-in marks the final face-off before the first bell.
Follow all the latest news from the Fury vs Usyk fight week below, and live updates from the weigh-in.
All neon, no buzz? How Riyadh is reacting to Fury vs Usyk fight week
Let’s start the build to today’s weigh-in with a piece from last night’s press conference...
“This week, as Fury vs Usyk approaches, the days are taking place at night in Riyadh. And they are taking place at an amusement park full of operational but empty rides, in front of a smattering of curious and surprised Riyadh locals. Truthfully, so far, fight week has offered plenty of neon, but what about the buzz?
“Even employees within BLVD City, the area hosting the pre-fight events on the outskirts of town, had to ask what was going on as they pointed to the press-conference stage. ‘Is this boxing or UFC?’ one said. The UFC is visiting Riyadh, yes, but not for another month.
“‘I don’t know about the boxing, but I do like football,’ one taxi driver told The Independent. And so the conversation turned to Al Nassr FC, Cristiano Ronaldo, and the like. Another seemed vaguely aware of the fight, saying with a hint of hesitance and an ever-raising eyebrow: ‘The British guy... and the Ukrainian guy?’
“So, when Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk clash on Saturday night, the eyes of the sporting world will hone in on the ring in Riyadh, but the city itself may only catch the action in its peripheral vision.”
Full article:
All neon, no buzz? How Riyadh is reacting to Fury vs Usyk fight week
The boxing world is buzzing ahead of the first undisputed heavyweight title fight in 25 years. But is Riyadh?
