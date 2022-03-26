Kiko Martinez (left) and Josh Warrington face each other on Saturday (PA Wire)

Follow all the action as Josh Warrington aims to regain the IBF feathweight world title when he takes on Kiko Martinez in Leeds tonight.

Warrington defeated Spanish veteran Martinez when the pair first met in 2017, however, it was a close fight on the scorecards with one judge ruling the bout a draw. Warrington went on to win the IBF belt against Lee Selby and followed that night up with a career-defining win over Carl Frampton. However, the Leeds favourite endured a dramatic fall from grace last year when he was stunned by then-unknown Mexican contender Mauricio Lara. The much-anticipated rematch between the pair was cut short after a clash of heads caused the bout to be ruled a no contest after just two rounds.

Martinez appeared to be in the twilight of his career, but the 36-year-old rolled back the years with a momentous one-punch knockout against Kid Galahad to claim the same IBF belt Warrington once held. Defeat for either fighter tonight could signal the end of their career while the winner could be in line for a unification bout against Leigh Wood, who stunned Michael Conlan last month. Follow all the action live below: