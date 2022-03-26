Warrington vs Martinez LIVE: Fight stream, latest updates, undercard results and how to watch
Follow all the action from the First Direct Arena in Leeds
Follow all the action as Josh Warrington aims to regain the IBF feathweight world title when he takes on Kiko Martinez in Leeds tonight.
Warrington defeated Spanish veteran Martinez when the pair first met in 2017, however, it was a close fight on the scorecards with one judge ruling the bout a draw. Warrington went on to win the IBF belt against Lee Selby and followed that night up with a career-defining win over Carl Frampton. However, the Leeds favourite endured a dramatic fall from grace last year when he was stunned by then-unknown Mexican contender Mauricio Lara. The much-anticipated rematch between the pair was cut short after a clash of heads caused the bout to be ruled a no contest after just two rounds.
Martinez appeared to be in the twilight of his career, but the 36-year-old rolled back the years with a momentous one-punch knockout against Kid Galahad to claim the same IBF belt Warrington once held. Defeat for either fighter tonight could signal the end of their career while the winner could be in line for a unification bout against Leigh Wood, who stunned Michael Conlan last month. Follow all the action live below:
A right hook causes Walsh’s legs to stiffen in the third round. Hughes has been in control and is being very measured with his punches, using the range well and timing Walsh when he steps in.
Both fighters look sharp in the opening round but there’s a bit more thud to Hughes’ punches, with Walsh coming up two weight divisions to secure this opportunity.
Next up on the undercard, Ryan Walsh faces Maxi Hughes for the IBO lightweight world title.
Warrington not overlooking Martinez
“[Kiko is] always dangerous. I’ve got to be massively switched on because what he did against Galahad goes to show that if I’m not switched on, it’s good night Vienna.
“Timing, speed and reactions die off but punch power doesn’t. That [knockout] was testament to it right there.
“I’ve learned that in the last 18 months more than anyone. Look at the first Lara fight, being too cocky, overlooking an opponent, thinking something was a given and ended up getting stopped in nine rounds.
“I don’t want that to happen again and it won’t be happening this time.”
Smith defeat Moylette on undercard
Dalton Smith is considered one of the best prospects in British boxing. He was made to work hard for his stoppage against Ray Moylette but he lands a fantastic left hook in the tenth and final round that drops the Irishman. Moylette beats the count but is promptly dropped again and the towel comes in.
Warrington suffers maiden loss against Lara
Of course, Warrington’s career was derailed by a shock defeat of his own when he was stopped in comprehensive fashion by Mauricio Lara last year. It was the first defeat of his career and there proved to be no retribution when the pair met for a rematch as a clash of heads caused the bout to be stopped early.
Martinez stuns Galahad to win world title
It’s fair to say Kiko Martinez’s victory over Kid Galahad last year to win the world title was an almighty upset.
Warrington vies for redemption after year of heartbreak
Here is Steve Bunce’s preview of what should be another memorable chapter in Josh Warrington’s career in front of a raucous home crowd in Leeds.
The Leeds favourite has the chance to regain his world title when he faces Kiko Martinez on Saturday after being stunned and stopped in his tracks by Mauricio Lara in 2021
