Dillian Whyte (left) and Jermaine Franklin square off in England and USA shirts around the nations’ World Cup clash (PA)

Dillian Whyte fights Jermaine Franklin in a heavyweight main event at London’s Wembley Arena tonight.

In April, just a matter of metres away from this evening’s venue, Whyte suffered a heartbreaking knockout loss to Tyson Fury at Wembley Stadium, failing to dethrone the WBC champion in front of 94,000 fans. Now Whyte, 34, looks to bounce back, as the Briton takes on unbeaten American Franklin.

Franklin, 29, has 14 knockouts from his 21 victories as a professional and most recently competed in May, stopping Rodney Moore in the fifth round. Meanwhile, 19 of Whyte’s 28 wins have come via knockout, while his three defeats have come against Fury, Alexander Povetkin and Anthony Joshua – all by stoppage. The “Bodysnatcher” avenged his loss to Povetkin by knocking out the Russian in 2021, and Joshua is “pretty much nailed on” to fight the winner of tonight’s main event, according to Eddie Hearn, who promotes Whyte and “AJ”.

Of a potential rematch with Joshua, however, Whyte said ahead of tonight’s fight: “It’s heavyweight boxing, man, never plan while you’re in a heavyweight fight. Of course I would like that fight, it’s a major fight, but for me it’s about avenging the loss more than anything else. That’s even better to me than a world title to be honest.”

Follow build-up to Whyte vs Franklin, then fight updates and fallout live with our blog below.