Anthony Joshua reacts to Deontay Wilder’s KO loss as super-fight seemingly vanishes for good

Wilder was stopped by Zhilei Zhang in the fifth round of their heavyweight clash in Riyadh on Saturday

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Monday 03 June 2024 12:05
Comments
Close
Anthony Joshua has insisted he is not disappointed by Deontay Wilder’s loss to Zhilei Zhang, who seemingly ruined chances of a super-fight between “AJ” and the American for good on Saturday.

Zhang knocked out Wilder in the fifth round of their heavyweight clash in Saudi Arabia, as Wilder suffered his fourth loss in five fights. Many fans are now urging Wilder, 38, to retire, while Joshua is expected to fight Daniel Dubois for the IBF title at Wembley in September.

After suffering back-to-back knockouts by Tyson Fury in 2020 and 2021, Wilder bounced back by stopping Robert Helenius in 2022, and by December 2023, the former champion was on the verge of finally boxing Joshua this year. Wilder and Joshua, also a former champion, fought on the same night in Riyadh six months ago, with the Briton winning but Wilder losing to Joseph Parker on points.

That defeat scuppered a contracted bout between Joshua, 34, and the American, whose loss to Zhang has surely thwarted the super-fight once and for all.

Joshua, when asked if he was disappointed by Wilder’s most recent defeat, told DAZN: “Na, it is what it is. Come again if you want, but he’s got his family, and there’s a life outside of boxing for him.

“I enjoy fighting in London, I enjoy fighting out here [Saudi Arabia], I enjoy fighting in America. It’s a blessing, and it doesn’t last forever. That’s why I say it with Wilder: If he wants to go again, give it another crack

“But sooner or later Father Time will catch up with you, with everyone.”

Wilder beat the referee’s count, but his fight with Zhilei Zhang was waved off anyway
Wilder beat the referee’s count, but his fight with Zhilei Zhang was waved off anyway (Getty Images)

When asked about a likely fight with Dubois in September, Joshua also addressed the prospect of a bout with Zhang. He said: “I’ve got to pick them off one by one. It’s not going to be easy, but that’s my mentality.

“So, come one, come all... [Dubois] has worked his way up the ladder, we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Dubois stopped Filip Hrgovic on the Wilder-Zhang undercard to win the interim IBF heavyweight title. Usyk holds the official belt – and all the major gold at heavyweight – having beaten Tyson Fury on 18 May, but the undisputed champion may be stripped of the IBF strap this year.

Usyk’s December rematch with Fury may, therefore, not be for undisputed status. Joshua vs Dubois would likely be for the latter’s interim title, though the winner could be upgraded to official champion after the fight. Briton Dubois, 26, could even be upgraded before then.

