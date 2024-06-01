Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Wilder vs Zhang LIVE: Start time, undercard, fight updates and Matchroom vs Queensberry results

Follow live as Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang headlines a 5 vs 5 event between Matchroom and Queensberry

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Saturday 01 June 2024 17:04
Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang will clash in a heavyweight main event tonight, atop the novel Matchroom vs Queensberry card in Saudi Arabia.

Eddie Hearn has selected five boxers to take on five picked by Frank Warren, his rival promoter, and the teams will square off in Riyadh.

Joining Wilder on Hearn’s Matchroom team are: Filip Hrgovic, Austin “Ammo” Williams, Raymond Ford and Craig Richards. Representing Queensberry and Warren will be Daniel Dubois, Hamzah Sheeraz, Nick Ball and Willy Hutchinson.

Hrgovic faces Dubois for the IBF interim heavyweight title – and a money fight with Anthony Joshua in September – while Ford defends the WBA featherweight belt against Ball. Elsewhere on the card, it’s Williams vs Sheeraz and Richards vs Hutchinson.

And there’s one more bout, separate from the 5 vs 5, as Dmitry Bivol defends the WBA light-heavyweight title against Malik Zinad – who replaces the injured Artur Beterbiev. Follow live updates and results from the event, below.

Tonight’s event will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The card is due to begin at 7pm BST (11am PT / 1pm CT / 2pm ET), with main-event ring walks expected at 10.30pm BST (2.30pm PT / 4.30pm CT / 5.30pm ET).

Alex Pattle1 June 2024 16:50
Alex Pattle1 June 2024 16:13

