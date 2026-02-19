The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Josh Warrington vs Leigh Wood 2: Start time, undercard and how to watch fight
Wood will step out in front of a hometown crowd in Nottingham, where he bids to beat Warrington again
This weekend, Josh Warrington bids for revenge against British rival Leigh Wood, more than two years after their intense first clash.
In October 2023, Warrington was leading on all three scorecards when Wood’s trademark power flipped the fight on its head. Wood, now 37, dropped Warrington, leaving the “Leeds Warrior” scrambling in Sheffield.
And although Warrington beat the referee’s count, the fight was waved off, with Wood retaining his WBA featherweight title and Warrington left incensed at the official’s call.
Warrington, 35, has the chance to exact revenge this weekend, when he enters the ring in Wood’s hometown of Nottingham. There, the pair will meet at super-featherweight; no title is on the line, only bragging rights.
Here’s all you need to know.
When is the fight?
Wood vs Warrington 2 will take place on Saturday 21 February at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham. The main card is due to begin at 7pm GMT, with main-event ring walks expected at around 10pm GMT.
How can I watch it?
Wood vs Warrington 2 will stream live exclusively on DAZN worldwide. You can purchase a DAZN subscription here, with plans starting at £15.99 per month.
Odds
Wood – 8/13
Warrington – 7/5
Draw – 14/1
Via Betway.
Fight card in full
Subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion
Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington (super-featherweight)
Ishmael Davis (C) vs Bilal Fawaz (British and Commonwealth super-welterweight titles)
Dave Allen vs Karim Berredjem (heavyweight)
Sandy Ryan vs Karla Ramos Zamora (vacant WBC women’s super-lightweight title)
Leo Atang vs Dan Garber (heavyweight)
