Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington LIVE: Boxing fight updates and results tonight
Follow live updates from the all-British clash in Sheffield, where Wood’s WBA featherweight title is on the line
Leigh Wood defends the WBA featherweight title against Josh Warrington tonight, as the British pair square off in Sheffield.
Wood, 35, is making the first defence of his second title reign, having lost then regained the WBA belt in back-to-back duels with Mauricio Lara earlier this year. In February, the Mexican stopped Wood in the latter’s hometown of Nottingham, but the Briton avenged the defeat with a points win in May.
He now puts the gold on the line against Warrington, a former two-time champion who has his own history with Lara. Warrington was also stopped by Lara in their first clash in 2021, before fighting him to a draw later that year – when the boxers clashed heads. The 33-year-old then stopped old rival Kiko Martinez in 2022, becoming IBF featherweight champion for the second time in his career, but he lost the title in his next fight – a points defeat by Luis Alberto Lopez.
The “Leeds Warrior” is aiming to get back to winning ways here, as he faces “Leighthal” in a tantalising showdown.
Follow live updates from Wood vs Warrington and the undercard fights, below.
Wood vs Warrington LIVE: Start time and ring walks
Tonight’s event takes place at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield.
The main card is due to begin at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET).
Ring walks for the main event are expected at approximately 10pm BST (2pm PT, 4pm CT, 5pm ET).
What time does Wood vs Warrington start tonight?
All you need to know as the WBA featherweight title is put on the line in Sheffield
Wood vs Warrington LIVE
