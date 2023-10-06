Anthony Joshua could fight on same card as Eubank Jr vs Benn, claims Eddie Hearn

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Eddie Hearn has suggested that Anthony Joshua could box on the same card as a potential clash between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn, with the promoter talking up the possibility of a December date.

Briton Joshua has been in talks over a heavyweight fight with Deontay Wilder, though that bout now appears unlikely to take place in December – as was originally discussed – and “AJ” may instead box a different opponent at the end of this year.

According to his promoter Hearn, Joshua could fight in Abu Dhabi on 23 December, possibly on the same card as a long-awaited bout between compatriots Eubank Jr and Benn – who is also promoted by Hearn.

23 December is one of the rumoured dates for Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk, the undisputed heavyweight title fight that was announced last week.

Benn vs Eubank Jr was originally set for October 2022, but the bout collapsed just days before fight night, upon the revelation that Benn had failed two drug tests in the run-up to the contest. Benn, 26, was subsequently stripped of his licence by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) and charged by UK Anti-Doping (Ukad), though the World Boxing Council cleared the unbeaten welterweight of any intentional wrongdoing. Later, the National Anti-Doping Panel lifted a provisional suspension on Benn, though the BBBofC and Ukad have appealed that move.

As such, the Briton is still unable to fight in the UK, though he returned to the ring with a win over Rodolfo Orozco in Florida last month. It is likely due to his inability to box in the UK that Hearn’s proposed super-card featuring Eubank Jr and Joshua would take place in Abu Dhabi.

Joshua, 33, last boxed in August, knocking out Robert Helenius after initial opponent Dillian Whyte failed a drug test. After Joshua’s win, it was revealed that Helenius had also failed a pre-fight drug test.

Meanwhile, Eubank Jr most recently fought in September. The 34-year-old stopped Liam Smith to avenge a TKO loss to the Liverpudlian.