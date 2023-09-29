Jump to content

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk ‘signed’ with undisputed title fight set to be confirmed

Further details about the fight have yet to be announced

Jamie Braidwood
Friday 29 September 2023 16:48
<p>Fury is set to face Usyk </p>

Fury is set to face Usyk

(Getty Images)

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have “signed” contracts to meet in an undisputed heavyweight title fight.

Fury said in a post on Instagram that he will fight Usyk for all four belts in Saudi Arabia, in what would be the first undisputed heavyweight bout in a generation.

Fury, who is set to face former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in a crossover bout next month, did not disclose any further details about the fight.

More follows

