Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk ‘signed’ with undisputed title fight set to be confirmed
Further details about the fight have yet to be announced
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have “signed” contracts to meet in an undisputed heavyweight title fight.
Fury said in a post on Instagram that he will fight Usyk for all four belts in Saudi Arabia, in what would be the first undisputed heavyweight bout in a generation.
Fury, who is set to face former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in a crossover bout next month, did not disclose any further details about the fight.
More follows
