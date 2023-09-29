Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk ‘signed’ with undisputed title fight set to be confirmed

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have “signed” contracts to meet in an undisputed heavyweight title fight.

Fury said in a post on Instagram that he will fight Usyk for all four belts in Saudi Arabia, in what would be the first undisputed heavyweight bout in a generation.

Fury, who is set to face former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in a crossover bout next month, did not disclose any further details about the fight.

More follows