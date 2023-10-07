Leigh Wood stops Josh Warrington with outrageous KO out of nowhere

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Leigh Wood retained the WBA featherweight title with a vicious knockout of Josh Warrington on Saturday, when it looked like the champion himself was on the verge of being finished.

Wood employed a southpaw stance to good effect in the first two rounds, but Warrington – a former two-time IBF champion – began to pull ahead by getting the better of most exchanges, loading up on fierce shots and putting his opponent in trouble throughout.

Wood soon began to leak blood from a cut around his right eye, but Warrington faced his own moment of adversity when he was docked a point in Round 7 for a punch to the back of the head – having previously been warned by the referee.

At that stage, few onlookers would have predicted that the penalty would affect the result, however; Warrington looked to be on course for victory, whether it be on the scorecards or inside the distance.

Yet suddenly, against the run of the action, Wood produced a stunning finish with just seconds remaining in the seventh frame, dropping the “Leeds Warrior” with a brutal combination.

Wood, 35, stopped Warrington in his tracks with a clean left hook, before adding two right hooks and one more left to drop the 32-year-old badly.

Although Warrington somehow hauled himself off the canvas, he was still on shaky legs, and the referee waved off the contest.

With the result, Wood made a successful first defence of his second reign as WBA champion, having lost then regained the belt in back-to-back duels with Mauricio Lara earlier this year.

His focus now turns to a dream fight at the City Ground, home to his beloved Nottingham Forest football club.

While Warrington, having now suffered back-to-back defeats, seemed to hint at a possible retirement, he also welcomed a rematch with Wood at the City Ground.

Wood has form for this kind of knockout, having beaten Michael Conlan with a devastating finish in Round 12 of their title fight last year, when the Irishman was ahead on the scorecards.