Marriage proposal at World Championships – Thursday’s sporting social

We look at some of the best examples on social from August 24.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 24 August 2023 18:02
There was a successful marriage proposal at the World Championships in Budapest (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 24.

Athletics

A personal best for Dominik Cerny, a season’s best for Hana Burzalova, and then…

Football

Manchester City celebrated Bernardo Silva’s ongoing commitment, a day after the midfielder renewed his contract.

A successful homecoming for John McGinn.

What’s Jamie Vardy seen here?

Thomas Frank and his side made friends in high places.

Kylian Mbappe was back in the Paris St Germain team and his younger brother and team-mate Ethan was also showing the love.

Kerys Harrop retired.

Clubs showed their ongoing support for Ukraine.

Happy birthdays.

Basketball

Kobe Bryant was remembered on what would have been his birthday.

Cricket

Ashes star Jonny Bairstow turned his attention to a different sport.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were preparing for the Dutch Grand Prix weekend.

Lando Norris was glad to be back after the summer break.

Twenty years and still going strong.

Clogs for Carlos Sainz.

A steep start for McLaren

