England prop Ellis Genge to leave Leicester for Bristol

Bristol Bears have confirmed the signing of Ellis Genge after the England prop told Leicester Tigers he would be leaving at the end of the season.

Genge re-joins his home town club where he launched his professional career in 2013 before departing for Welford Road three years later, first on loan and then in a permanent deal.

The 26-year-old loosehead will link up with England front-row colleague Kyle Sinckler at Ashton Gate in the summer.

“I’m so proud of my roots in Bristol and what the city means to me and my family,” Genge said.

“I have close relationships at the Bears and I’ve got unfinished business here, so it’s important for me to be able to come back and represent Bristol and play my role in the community.”

“I want to pay tribute to Leicester Tigers and everybody who made my time there so special.

“It’s an unbelievable club and I’ve grown as a player and a person. I can’t express how grateful I am to all my team-mates and the coaches and fans at Welford Road.”