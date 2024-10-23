Former world’s strongest man and British Olympian Geoff Capes dies aged 75

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Geoff Capes, twice the world’s strongest man and a three-time Olympian, has died aged 75, British Athletics has announced.

The Lincolnshire-born athlete won Commonwealth shot put gold in 1974 and 1978 and was crowned World’s Strongest Man in 1983 and 1985.

He set the British record with a 21.68m throw in 1980, which remains the best ever ratified, and also enjoyed success at the European indoor athletics championships the decade prior, claiming two golds, three silvers and a bronze.

A British Athletics statement read: “British Athletics are saddened to hear the news of former British shot putter, Geoff Capes’ passing.

“Our condolences go out to his family and friends at this time.”

A statement from Capes’ family said: “The family of Geoffrey Capes would like to announce his sad passing today, 23rd October. Britain’s finest shot-putter and twice world’s strongest man.”

The former policeman also took home bronze at the 1987 World Strongman Challenge in Tokyo, 10 years after he claimed bronze at the European outdoor athletics championships.

He represented Great Britain at the 1972, 1976 and 1980 Summer Olympics, achieving his best result, a fifth-place finish, at his final Games in Moscow.

Carl Myerscough later threw further than Capes’ British record in June 2003, 21.92 metres, but his performance was not ratified.