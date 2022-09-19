Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Sport pauses in respect as Britain marks Queen’s funeral

Four race meetings scheduled for Monday were cancelled after football resumed over the weekend with tributes paid to the late monarch.

Rachel Steinberg
Monday 19 September 2022 04:30
Queen Elizabeth II, pictured here at Royal Ascot, speaks with Jockey Ryan Moore (Tim Ireland/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II, pictured here at Royal Ascot, speaks with Jockey Ryan Moore (Tim Ireland/PA)
(PA Archive)

Sport will come to a standstill across the United Kingdom on Monday as Britons pay their final respects to the Queen on the day of her funeral.

Racing, the Queen’s favourite sport, originally had meetings scheduled at Leicester, Warwick, Hamilton Park and Wolverhampton but they were cancelled after the funeral date was announced.

Football resumed over the weekend, with teams honouring the late monarch through moments of silence, specially-designed programmes and other tributes.

The Queen was patron of numerous sporting institutions including the FA, British Olympic Association, the MCC and the Commonwealth Games Federation. 

In 2012, she famously showcased her acting talent alongside Daniel Craig in a James Bond video for the Olympic opening ceremony in London.

Recommended

While sport is paused at home, some British teams competing elsewhere have announced plans to honour the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth was patron of the British Olympic Association and many other sport organisations (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(PA Archive)

Those include the country’s rowers at the world championships in Racice, Czech Republic, whose request for a schedule adjustment to avoid a clash with the funeral was turned down by World Rowing.

A statement from British Rowing read: “We have sought to compete with the most appropriate adjustments to show our respect for HM The Queen, the Royal Family and the nation.

“The team will be wearing black ribbons when racing during the period of mourning and will join the nation to observe the minute’s silence on Sunday evening. Everyone within the team delegation not directly involved in racing will also observe the two-minute silence on Monday.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in