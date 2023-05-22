Sporting Weekend in Pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City secured their third straight Premier League title but Manchester United kept the Women’s Super League title race alive with a 2-1 win against City.

Chantelle Cameron defeated Katie Taylor, La Rochelle earned back-to-back Heineken Champions Cup victories and Brooks Koepka landed his third US PGA Championship.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.