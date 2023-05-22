Jump to content

Sporting Weekend in Pictures

Manchester City cemented their dynasty while Brooks Koepka made some history of his own.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 22 May 2023 05:00
Ilkay Gundogan lifts the Premier League trophy after Manchester City secured the title (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Manchester City secured their third straight Premier League title but Manchester United kept the Women’s Super League title race alive with a 2-1 win against City.

Chantelle Cameron defeated Katie Taylor, La Rochelle earned back-to-back Heineken Champions Cup victories and Brooks Koepka landed his third US PGA Championship.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.

