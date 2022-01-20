Harrison’s charity and Kane enjoys dramatic win – Thursday’s sporting social

Naomi Osaka is a big Andy Murray fan.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 20 January 2022 18:42
Jack Harrison and Harry Kane (PA)
Jack Harrison and Harry Kane (PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 20.

Football

Jack Harrison did his bit for charity.

Tottenham celebrated a dramatic night.

Man Utd also had a victory to mark.

Go on Lucy, put your hand up!

Dael Fry worked on a plan to greet Cristiano Ronaldo.

Watford had a new fan.

Egypt progressed at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Tennis

Nick Kyrgios bowed out.

Cricket

Australia and England stood together against all forms of prejudice, racism and discrimination.

Marcus Stoinis had a laugh.

Ryan Sidebottom congratulated Ottis Gibson.

Formula One

Daniel Ricciardo was enjoying his down time.

Gordon Ramsay was at McLaren.

Athletics

Some life advice from Usain Bolt.

Rugby Union

England turned the clock back.

