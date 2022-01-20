Harrison’s charity and Kane enjoys dramatic win – Thursday’s sporting social
Naomi Osaka is a big Andy Murray fan.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 20.
Football
Jack Harrison did his bit for charity.
Tottenham celebrated a dramatic night.
Man Utd also had a victory to mark.
Go on Lucy, put your hand up!
Dael Fry worked on a plan to greet Cristiano Ronaldo.
Watford had a new fan.
Egypt progressed at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Tennis
Naomi Osaka is a big Andy Murray fan.
Nick Kyrgios bowed out.
Cricket
Australia and England stood together against all forms of prejudice, racism and discrimination.
Marcus Stoinis had a laugh.
Ryan Sidebottom congratulated Ottis Gibson.
Formula One
Daniel Ricciardo was enjoying his down time.
Gordon Ramsay was at McLaren.
Athletics
Some life advice from Usain Bolt.
Rugby Union
England turned the clock back.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.