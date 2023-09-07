Bellingham and Alcaraz show mutual appreciation – Thursday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 7.

Football

Fulham hit back at John Terry’s jibe.

Jude Bellingham and Carlos Alcaraz showed their mutual appreciation.

Tom Cairney bemoaned Fulham’s strikers!

Eric Bailly made a vow to his new club’s fans.

Davinson Sanchez bid farewell to Tottenham.

Manchester City remembered a landmark game – and a stunning goal.

AFC Wimbledon laid claim to one of world football’s rising stars.

Everton made a low-key announcement of Demarai Gray’s departure.

Al-Ettifaq finally got their man.

Jeff Stelling was scouting.

Boxing

Tyson Fury looked ahead to his next fight.