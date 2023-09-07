Jump to content

Bellingham and Alcaraz show mutual appreciation – Thursday’s sporting social

Fulham hit back at John Terry’s jibe.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 07 September 2023 18:40
Jude Bellingham (Adam Davy/PA)
Jude Bellingham (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 7.

Football

Fulham hit back at John Terry's jibe.

Jude Bellingham and Carlos Alcaraz showed their mutual appreciation.

Tom Cairney bemoaned Fulham’s strikers!

Eric Bailly made a vow to his new club’s fans.

Davinson Sanchez bid farewell to Tottenham.

Manchester City remembered a landmark game – and a stunning goal.

AFC Wimbledon laid claim to one of world football’s rising stars.

Everton made a low-key announcement of Demarai Gray’s departure.

Al-Ettifaq finally got their man.

Jeff Stelling was scouting.

Boxing

Tyson Fury looked ahead to his next fight.

