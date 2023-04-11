Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Chelsea interim manager Frank Lampard holds a news conference ahead of the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

The former Blues manager - who was previously in charge from July 2019 to January 2021 before being sacked - was appointed on an interim basis until the end of the season in a surprise choice to replace Graham Potter.

Lampard won the 2011-12 Champions League trophy as a Chelsea player.

This year, Chelsea qualified for the quarter-finals following their 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund on aggregate in the round of 16.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has said his squad are “excited” to face their London rivals.

“The team is... motivated to return to the Champions League and experience another magical night at the Bernabeu. We have to take advantage of the fact that we play the first game at home,” he said.

