The Cheltenham Festival will bring its usual raucous atmosphere (Getty Images)

The Cheltenham Festival is back as one of the biggest weeks in horse racing returns to a full house for the first time since the infamous meet in March 2020. Over 250,00 race-goers are expected to attend across the four days of action, finishing with the famous Gold Cup on Friday as Minella Indo looks to win back-to-back titles.

Before that, though, the Festival begins with Champion Day as seven races take place, starting with the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. Jonbon owned by JP McManus has been tipped as the early favourite, and that is followed by the Arkle Novices’ Chase, the Ultima Handicap Chase, the Champion Hurdle, the Mares’ Hurdle and the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle. The opening day of action will finish with the National Hunt Novices’ Chase later this afternoon.

Follow for live updates, as well as tips, odds, and results from the Greatest Show on Turf as the Cheltenham Festival gets underway.