Buffon retires and Raducanu returns – Wednesday’s sporting social

Judd Trump took in the sights in China and Jason Robinson completed an early-morning gym session.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 02 August 2023 17:58
Gianluigi Buffon and Emma Raducanu (PA)
Gianluigi Buffon and Emma Raducanu (PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 2.

Football

Gianluigi Buffon retired.

Rob McElhenney continued to help Paul Mullin’s recovery.

Ian Wright and Usain Bolt enjoyed the success of the Reggae Girlz.

The shy and retiring Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Kammy had work to do.

South Africa reached the last 16 at Italy’s expense.

England were still celebrating.

Tennis

Emma Raducanu was back out there.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen found a zebra crossing.

Golf

Luke Donald welcomed Jose Maria Olazabal to his Ryder Cup team.

Rugby Union

Jason Robinson completed an early-morning gym session.

Boxing

Big news in the boxing world.

Snooker

Judd Trump took in the sights in China.

