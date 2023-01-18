10 Chinese players have case to answer over match-fixing allegations – WPBSA

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

World snooker’s governing body has decided that 10 Chinese players have a case to answer in relation to alleged match-fixing.

The allegations include fixing matches, approaching players to cheat, betting on snooker and seeking to obstruct the investigation.

Former Masters champion Yan Bingtao is one of the players and has been charged with fixing matches on the World Snooker Tour and betting on snooker in breach of World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) regulations.

Liang Wenbo was the first player to be suspended as part of the investigation in October, with Bingtao, Lu Ning, Li Hang, Zhao Jianbo, Bai Langning, Chang Bingyu and Chen Zifan suspended in December.

Zhao Xintong, who beat Luca Brecel to win the 2021 UK Championship title, was suspended in January along with Zhang Jiankang.

All 10 players are currently suspended from attending and competing on the World Snooker Tour and in other WPBSA-governed events.

An independent disciplinary tribunal will now be convened to consider the evidence.

The full list of charges appeared in a WPBSA statement, which read: “Following a detailed investigation by the WPBSA Integrity Unit, working closely with Sportradar, the WPBSA has decided that 10 snooker players have a case to answer in respect of the following alleged breaches of the WPBSA Conduct Regulations.

– Liang Wenbo has been charged with being concerned in fixing matches and approaching players to fix matches on the World Snooker Tour, seeking to obstruct the investigation and failing to cooperate with the WPBSA investigation.

– Li Hang has been charged with being concerned in fixing matches and approaching players to fix matches on the World Snooker Tour, seeking to obstruct the investigation and betting on snooker matches.

– Lu Ning has been charged with fixing a match and being concerned in fixing matches and approaching a player to fix a match on the World Snooker Tour, seeking to obstruct the investigation and betting on snooker matches.

– Yan Bingtao has been charged with fixing matches on the World Snooker Tour and betting on snooker.

– Zhao Xintong has been charged with being concerned in fixing matches on the World Snooker Tour and betting on snooker.

– Zhang Jiankang has been charged with fixing a match on the World Snooker Tour, failing to report approaches for him to fix matches and betting on snooker matches.

– Chen Zifan has been charged with fixing matches on the World Snooker Tour.

– Chang Bingyu and Zhao Jianbo have each been charged with fixing a match on the World Snooker Tour

– Bai Langning has been charged with being concerned in fixing a match on the World Snooker Tour.”