Chris Eubank Jr fined £375,000 after missing the weight for Conor Benn fight

Chris Eubank Jr has missed the weight for Saturday’s showdown with Conor Benn by 0.05lb and will be fined £375,000.

Eubank Jr had two attempts at weighing in at 160lb, missing his first try by 0.2lb before falling short again.

He will be fined accordingly after agreeing to a clause in his fight contract with Matchroom’s Benn.

A rehydration clause also states that Eubank Jr will be unable to weigh more than 10lb heavier on Saturday morning and failure to abide by this will result in another fine.

The news comes after he was handed a £100,000 penalty in February for slapping Benn with an egg in their Manchester press conference.

Benn, 28, came in well under the limit at 156.4lb ahead of Friday evening’s ceremonial weigh-ins, with the fight still set to go ahead at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Eubank Jr posted a video of him cutting weight in his hotel after the news with the caption “pain is temporary… glory is forever”.

Benn, responding to the video, wrote: “Christopher who are you trying to fool and get sympathy from? I’m coming up to your weight, a weight you’ve made your last three fights and most of your career.

“It’s like you’re looking for excuses already? First time you’ve ever missed weight and first time you’ve ever posted a weight cut.”