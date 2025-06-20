Prostate cancer screening must be overhauled, Sir Chris Hoy says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Chris Hoy has issued a powerful call for systemic change to how men are tested for prostate cancer, following his own diagnosis with terminal stage four of the disease.

The 49-year-old six-time Olympic champion revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2023, and was informed last year that the disease had tragically spread to his bones and is terminal.

Despite NHS guidance typically identifying men over the age of 50 as being at the highest risk, Sir Chris's personal battle at 47 underscores his urgent plea for earlier screening.

His advocacy aims to ensure other men do not face the same late diagnosis, pushing for a re-evaluation of current testing protocols to save lives.

He said: “I was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer at 47. By this age, my prostate cancer was advanced and could have been progressing from when I was 45 or even younger.

“With prostate cancer, the earlier you find it, the easier it is to treat. We need the system to change to enable more men to get diagnosed earlier, and stop them getting the news I got.”

One option is a PSA blood test which checks the level of prostate-specific antigens in the blood. A high reading may be a sign of a prostate condition.

NHS guidance says these tests are not routinely used as they are not reliable, but men over 50 can ask GPs for one.

Sir Chris’s comments came after Prostate Cancer UK urged the UK Government for an overhaul of NHS guidelines to encourage GPs to proactively speak to men at high risk from 45 years old.

According to the charity, around one in eight men in the UK will get prostate cancer, which occurs when cells in the prostate start to grow in an uncontrolled way and, if not detected early, risks spreading.

Sir Chris added: “I believe men at highest risk, for example men with a family history like me or black men, should be contacted by their GP earlier on to discuss a simple PSA blood test that can check for signs of prostate cancer. Then if there are any issues, they can get it treated it at an earlier stage.

“I’ve told my story to help raise awareness about the most common cancer in men and get more thinking about their risk and what they can do, but it shouldn’t all be men’s responsibility.

“I’ve faced many challenges in my life, and going public with my prostate cancer diagnosis was certainly one of them.

“I’ve been incredibly lucky to have so much support from my family, friends and the general public. The kindness has lifted me up and given me a sense of purpose, and I’m committed to taking that forward and using my platform to raise awareness of the most common cancer in men and help more men at risk to come forward and get tested.”

The Scottish cyclist has launched his own charity cycling challenge, Tour de 4, with the aim of changing perceptions around stage four cancer.

The challenge will take place on September 7 in Glasgow with a final registration phase open for riders to sign up.

Speaking about Sir Chris, Laura Kerby, chief executive at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “His bravery and tireless work to raise awareness has already made a huge impact.

“In just a few months after Sir Chris went public with his diagnosis last year, over 286,000 people used our online risk checker to learn more about the disease, find out their own risk and learn what they can choose to do about it.

“His bravery has inspired so many men to take action, and he has undoubtedly saved lives.

“One in eight men will get prostate cancer. The earlier it’s found, the easier it is to treat — but there’s currently no screening programme in the UK. So if, like Sir Chris, you have a family history of the disease, or if you’re black, we strongly encourage you to speak to your GP about testing from the age of 45.

“We don’t think it’s right that the responsibility is all on men’s shoulders, so we’re calling on the Health Secretary to overhaul outdated NHS guidelines so that GPs are empowered to actually start conversations with these men at highest risk.”

The Department for Health and Social Care has been contacted for comment.