The sporting weekend in pictures

There was Scottish heartbreak and English cricketing success this weekend.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 24 June 2024 05:00
Scotland’s players react to their Euro 2024 exit (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland’s Euro 2024 campaign came to an end in agonising fashion with a last-gasp defeat against Hungary.

Another late goal saw Germany top Group A thanks to a 1-1 draw with Switzerland as the final round of pool matches began.

Chris Jordan took a hat-trick in England’s thumping win over the USA, which booked their place in the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.

