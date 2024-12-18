Kris is made up as Christian Kist’s nine-dart finish earns him bumper payday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A lucky fan watching the World Championship at Alexandra Palace had a birthday to remember after Christian Kist’s nine-dart finish earned him £60,000.

Kris, from Sutton, was attending Wednesday night’s action as a birthday present from him grandad, who gave him the ticket last week.

And his life changed when Kist threw the perfect leg of darts in his first-round match against Madars Razma as he was chosen at random to win the cash prize as part of title sponsor Paddy Power’s BIGGER 180 campaign.

Kist also earned a £60,000 payday, with charity Prostate Cancer UK also receiving £60,000.

The fan said: “I am speechless to be honest. I didn’t expect it to happen to me. I am shaking still, I can’t believe it.

“I am a massive darts fan, I came to a final 10 years ago with my brother and grandad, who I am here with tonight. I haven’t been back since.

“This was a birthday present so it makes it even better, my grandad got me tickets, it makes it even sweeter.”

Asked whether his grandad would receive some of the windfall, he replied: “I have no idea.

“Me and my partner have moved into a flat this year so maybe I’ll stick some on the mortgage or a nice holiday. I don’t know, it’s a lot of money, it’s a lot to think about.”

Kist’s darting perfection earned him more money than he would have received had he made it to the quarter-finals.

But his Ally Pally journey ended as he lost 3-1.