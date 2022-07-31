Commonwealth Games events today including Laura Kenny and Adam Peaty

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email

Laura Kenny aims for her first Commonwealth Games gold of 2022 after Jake Jarman edged out James Hall for gold in the all-around final.

Hall was hoping to land an elusive all-around gymnastics gold medal in the men’s all-around final at Arena Birmingham after taking silver behind the now-retired Nile Wilson on the Gold Coast in 2018, but Jarman, just 20 years old, produced a stunning displayy with Hall battling through a foot problem and forced to settle for silver.

Kenny will be back in action at the Lee Valley VeloPark on Sunday as she goes for gold in the women’s points race. Kenny was part of the England team pursuit squad that took bronze on Friday and will also be riding the scratch race on Monday.

Sophie Unwin and pilot Georgia Holt will ride in the women’s tandem B time trial, and would dearly love a medal after being denied bronze despite finishing third in the sprint as only four teams started the event.

Adam Peaty is the headline act as he goes for a three-peat in the men’s 100 metres breaststroke, having taken gold in his favoured event at Glasgow and on the Gold Coast four years ago. Peaty qualified fastest for the final on his return from injury. Elsewhere, England’s Lauren Cox and Scotland’s Katie Shanahan are in contention in the women’s 100m backstroke final.

Schedule and event timetable today

Sunday 31 July

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls: 8:30-13:45, 15:00-20:15

Badminton: 11:00-14:30, 17:30-21:00

Gymnastics: 09:00-12:00, 14:30-17:30

Hockey: 09:00-12:30, 14:00-17:30, 19:00-22:30

Rugby Sevens: 11:00-14:30, 18:30-22:00

Triathlon and para triathlon: 11:00-16:20

Weightlifting: 09:00-12:00, 14:00-16:30, 18:30-21:00

Table tennis and para table tennis: 09:30-14:30, 16:00-21:00

Cycling; track and para track: 10:00-13:30, 15:00-19:00

Aquatics; swimming and para swimming: 10:30-12:30, 19:00-22:00

Cricket T20: 11:00-14:30, 18:00-21:30

Boxing: 12:00-15:00, 18:30-21:00

Netball: 12:00-15:30, 18:00-21:30

Squash: 12:00-15:00, 18:00-21:00

Beach volleyball: 14:30-17:30, 19:00-22:00

Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3: 15:30-18:00, 19:30-22:00