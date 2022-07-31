Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Commonwealth Games events today including Laura Kenny and Adam Peaty

A number of medals are on offer on day three in Birmingham

Sports Staff
Sunday 31 July 2022 12:15
Comments
Joe Lycett mocks government at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

Laura Kenny aims for her first Commonwealth Games gold of 2022 after Jake Jarman edged out James Hall for gold in the all-around final.

Hall was hoping to land an elusive all-around gymnastics gold medal in the men’s all-around final at Arena Birmingham after taking silver behind the now-retired Nile Wilson on the Gold Coast in 2018, but Jarman, just 20 years old, produced a stunning displayy with Hall battling through a foot problem and forced to settle for silver.

LIVE: Follow live coverage of the Commonwealth Games

Kenny will be back in action at the Lee Valley VeloPark on Sunday as she goes for gold in the women’s points race. Kenny was part of the England team pursuit squad that took bronze on Friday and will also be riding the scratch race on Monday.

Sophie Unwin and pilot Georgia Holt will ride in the women’s tandem B time trial, and would dearly love a medal after being denied bronze despite finishing third in the sprint as only four teams started the event.

Recommended

Adam Peaty is the headline act as he goes for a three-peat in the men’s 100 metres breaststroke, having taken gold in his favoured event at Glasgow and on the Gold Coast four years ago. Peaty qualified fastest for the final on his return from injury. Elsewhere, England’s Lauren Cox and Scotland’s Katie Shanahan are in contention in the women’s 100m backstroke final.

Schedule and event timetable today

Sunday 31 July

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls: 8:30-13:45, 15:00-20:15

Badminton: 11:00-14:30, 17:30-21:00

Gymnastics: 09:00-12:00, 14:30-17:30

Hockey: 09:00-12:30, 14:00-17:30, 19:00-22:30

Rugby Sevens: 11:00-14:30, 18:30-22:00

Triathlon and para triathlon: 11:00-16:20

Weightlifting: 09:00-12:00, 14:00-16:30, 18:30-21:00

Table tennis and para table tennis: 09:30-14:30, 16:00-21:00

Cycling; track and para track: 10:00-13:30, 15:00-19:00

Aquatics; swimming and para swimming: 10:30-12:30, 19:00-22:00

Cricket T20: 11:00-14:30, 18:00-21:30

Boxing: 12:00-15:00, 18:30-21:00

Netball: 12:00-15:30, 18:00-21:30

Squash: 12:00-15:00, 18:00-21:00

Recommended

Beach volleyball: 14:30-17:30, 19:00-22:00

Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3: 15:30-18:00, 19:30-22:00

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in