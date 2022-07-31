Commonwealth Games events today including Laura Kenny and Adam Peaty
A number of medals are on offer on day three in Birmingham
Laura Kenny aims for her first Commonwealth Games gold of 2022 after Jake Jarman edged out James Hall for gold in the all-around final.
Hall was hoping to land an elusive all-around gymnastics gold medal in the men’s all-around final at Arena Birmingham after taking silver behind the now-retired Nile Wilson on the Gold Coast in 2018, but Jarman, just 20 years old, produced a stunning displayy with Hall battling through a foot problem and forced to settle for silver.
Kenny will be back in action at the Lee Valley VeloPark on Sunday as she goes for gold in the women’s points race. Kenny was part of the England team pursuit squad that took bronze on Friday and will also be riding the scratch race on Monday.
Sophie Unwin and pilot Georgia Holt will ride in the women’s tandem B time trial, and would dearly love a medal after being denied bronze despite finishing third in the sprint as only four teams started the event.
Adam Peaty is the headline act as he goes for a three-peat in the men’s 100 metres breaststroke, having taken gold in his favoured event at Glasgow and on the Gold Coast four years ago. Peaty qualified fastest for the final on his return from injury. Elsewhere, England’s Lauren Cox and Scotland’s Katie Shanahan are in contention in the women’s 100m backstroke final.
Schedule and event timetable today
Sunday 31 July
Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls: 8:30-13:45, 15:00-20:15
Badminton: 11:00-14:30, 17:30-21:00
Gymnastics: 09:00-12:00, 14:30-17:30
Hockey: 09:00-12:30, 14:00-17:30, 19:00-22:30
Rugby Sevens: 11:00-14:30, 18:30-22:00
Triathlon and para triathlon: 11:00-16:20
Weightlifting: 09:00-12:00, 14:00-16:30, 18:30-21:00
Table tennis and para table tennis: 09:30-14:30, 16:00-21:00
Cycling; track and para track: 10:00-13:30, 15:00-19:00
Aquatics; swimming and para swimming: 10:30-12:30, 19:00-22:00
Cricket T20: 11:00-14:30, 18:00-21:30
Boxing: 12:00-15:00, 18:30-21:00
Netball: 12:00-15:30, 18:00-21:30
Squash: 12:00-15:00, 18:00-21:00
Beach volleyball: 14:30-17:30, 19:00-22:00
Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3: 15:30-18:00, 19:30-22:00
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies