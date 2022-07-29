✕ Close Queen's Baton reaches Birmingham on eve of Commonwealth Games

The 2022 Commonwealth Games is underway after the opening ceremony took place last night to kick off 10 days of intense sporting action. Celebrities and musicians welcomed the athletes from across the Commonwealth in a three hour long performance that showcased the best and brightest from the West Midlands. More than 5,000 athletes representing 72 nations and territories will compete in the games with 280 medals available to be won.

16 of those are on offer on day one as gymnastics, triathalon and netball all get underway on Friday. England will attempt to defend their men’s team gymnastics crown this morning before Alex Yee and Georgia Taylor-Brown - both Olympic individual silver medallists - aim for triathlon success later in the day.

Women’s T20 cricket makes its Commonwealth debut with a huge match as Australia take on India at Edgbaston before England battle Trinidad and Tobago to kick off their netball defence around midday. There is track cycling action from the Lee Valley VeloPark in London - including the men’s and women’s team pursuit and the team sprint finals - before the action moves to the pool and the first of the swimming medals are decided later this evening.

Follow all the latest updates from the Commonwealth Games below: