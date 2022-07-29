Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Latest updates from day one of Birmingham
Follow the latest updates from day one of the 2022 Commonwealth Games
The 2022 Commonwealth Games is underway after the opening ceremony took place last night to kick off 10 days of intense sporting action. Celebrities and musicians welcomed the athletes from across the Commonwealth in a three hour long performance that showcased the best and brightest from the West Midlands. More than 5,000 athletes representing 72 nations and territories will compete in the games with 280 medals available to be won.
16 of those are on offer on day one as gymnastics, triathalon and netball all get underway on Friday. England will attempt to defend their men’s team gymnastics crown this morning before Alex Yee and Georgia Taylor-Brown - both Olympic individual silver medallists - aim for triathlon success later in the day.
Women’s T20 cricket makes its Commonwealth debut with a huge match as Australia take on India at Edgbaston before England battle Trinidad and Tobago to kick off their netball defence around midday. There is track cycling action from the Lee Valley VeloPark in London - including the men’s and women’s team pursuit and the team sprint finals - before the action moves to the pool and the first of the swimming medals are decided later this evening.
Follow all the latest updates from the Commonwealth Games below:
Commonwealth Games 2022 - Swimming
Scotland’s swimmers are in action later today. Here’s a brief look at some of the competitors.
Commonwealth Games 2022 - Rugby Sevens
England win!
They’ve blown Sri Lanka away in their opening match. Maude earned her second try of the match before Grace Crompton picks up a try right at the death to add to the tally.
They’ve won 57-0. A huge margin in the women’s rugby sevens.
Commonwealth Games 2022 - Rugby Sevens
England pick up where they left off. Pace and power sees Alicia Maude played in under the sticks but she misses the conversion and has to settle of five points.
38-0. Four minutes to play.
Commonwealth Games 2022 - Rugby Sevens
Four tries in the first half from Ellie Boatman and one for Amy Wilson Hardy gives England a totally dominant 33-0 at the end of the first half.
No-one has ever scored four tries in the first half of a Commonwealth Games Rugby sevens match before.
Sri Lanka are being made to pay for their lack of experience and England should see themselves winning this one from here. The visitors have never played at this level before and they haven’t been allowed to get into gear in that half.
Commonwealth Games 2022 - Rugby Sevens
England are in again! It’s a perfect start for them as they pass the ball sharply along the line before Boatman dives over the try line at the corner.
14-0 with three minutes to go in the first half. England are bossing this one.
Commonwealth Games 2022 - Rugby Sevens
Sticking with the rugby, England’s women get their campaign started against Sri Lanka and have taken an early lead.
Ellie Boatman takes the outside line on the right wing and hands off her Sri Lankan counterpart to bomb into space and over the line for the first try of the game.
7-0 England. Five minutes in the first half to go.
Commonwealth Games 2022 - Rugby Sevens
It’s over! Viniana Riwai comes off the bench for Fiji, break through the Scottish defence and goes over for another try.
The Olympic bronze medallists take their first win of the games beating Scotland 31-12.
Commonwealth Games 2022 - Rugby Sevens
Scotland are having a tough time of things in their opening match in the women’s rugby sevens. They’re up against Fiji and trail 21-12 with three minutes to go in the second half.
Sesenieli Donu receives an offload and dives across the line into the corner to move Fiji even further ahead.
26-12.
Commonwealth Games 2022
Here’s a breakdown off the action across the games this morning:
Badminton - The mixed team group matches with England playing Barbados in their opening Group B fixture.
Boxing - England’s Joe Tyers, Scotland’s Reese Lynch, Northern Ireland’s John Paul Hale, Isle of Man’s Jamie Devine and Jersey’s Tom Frame are in action in the men’s light welterweight last 32.
Bowls - The men’s para pairs, men’s triples, women’s singles and women’s para pairs all start this morning.
Cricket T20 - Australia face India in a heavyweight Group A contest.
Cycling (track) - The women’s tandem sprint, the women’s 4,000m team pursuit qualifying, the men’s 4,000m team pursuit and the women’s team sprint all take place.
Gymnastics - England are hoping to become the first team to win three golds in a row as the men’s team final and individual qualification gets started.
Hockey - Scotland play their first match since last October when they take on South Africa in women’s pool B. Defending champions New Zealand play Kenya in the same group.
Rugby Sevens - Scotland face Olympic bronze medallists Fiji in women’s Pool B while England begin their campaign against Sri Lanka in Pool A. England’s men face a tough opener against Samoa later in the day.
Swimming - Australia’s Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus, South African star Chad le Clos and British champion Dan Jervis are some of the headline acts in the pool with the men’s 400m freestyle, women’s 200m freestyle and men’s 50m butterfly among the events to start early.
Triathlon - England’s Olympic silver medallist Alex Yee starts as one of the favourites for gold.
Commonwealth Games 2022
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the 2022 edition of the Commonwealth Games from Birmingham. There are 16 medal events taking place today with lots of action across a variety of sports.
England have interest in gymnastics, triathalon, netball and cycling before getting their rugby sevens campaign’s underway in both the women’s and men’s events.
Scotland’s Reese Lynch begins his competition in the boxing and the women’s hockey team play their first game since October when they take on South Africa.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies