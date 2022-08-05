✕ Close Ashley McKenzie describes how he won judo gold medal at the Commonwealth Games

Follow live updates from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as Jack Laugher aims to add a second diving gold medal in as many days, following a memorable opening evening of competition at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre where 17-year-old Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix won the 10m platform final.

Laugher completed his ‘three-peat’ of the 1m springboard title on Thursday and this time, England’s flagbearer goes in the 3m synchro alongside Anthony Harding. Olympic gold medallist Matty Lee will compete in the 10m synchro alongside Noah Williams later, and the women’s 1m springboard is also set to be fiercely contested.

Elsewhere, there is a packed day of athletics at the Alexander Stadium with Laura Muir opening her 1500m bid and the men’s decathlon will reach its conclusion. In the team sports, England’s women’s hockey side will face New Zealand in the semi-finals while the quarter-finals of the beach volleyball get underway.

Follow all the live updates from the 2022 Commonwealth Games: