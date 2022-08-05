Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Jack Laugher goes for double diving gold after Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix win
Follow live updates from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as Jack Laugher aims to add a second diving gold medal in as many days, following a memorable opening evening of competition at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre where 17-year-old Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix won the 10m platform final.
Laugher completed his ‘three-peat’ of the 1m springboard title on Thursday and this time, England’s flagbearer goes in the 3m synchro alongside Anthony Harding. Olympic gold medallist Matty Lee will compete in the 10m synchro alongside Noah Williams later, and the women’s 1m springboard is also set to be fiercely contested.
Elsewhere, there is a packed day of athletics at the Alexander Stadium with Laura Muir opening her 1500m bid and the men’s decathlon will reach its conclusion. In the team sports, England’s women’s hockey side will face New Zealand in the semi-finals while the quarter-finals of the beach volleyball get underway.
Follow all the live updates from the 2022 Commonwealth Games:
Police probe disappearance of three Sri Lankan athletes at Commonwealth Games
Birmingham police have opened an investigation into the disappearance of three members of the Sri Lankan Commonwealth Games team, while all remaining athletes and officials from the country have been asked to hand in their passports.
A team spokesperson confirmed that a wrestler, a judoka and a judo coach have vanished from their accommodation at the Commonwealth Games athletes village.
Sri Lanka is experiencing civil unrest amid its worst ever economic crisis, with the country’s parliament declaring a state of emergency last week.
As quoted by the Associated Press, spokesperson Gobinath Sivarajah told The Telegraph in India: “We have asked all athletes and officials to submit their passports to our respective venue officials in all the villages after the incident.
“The police are investigating and the three cannot cross the UK borders. What has happened is really unfortunate.”
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix dives to gold as First Dates star dad Fred watches on
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix reacts to stunning gold: “I was peaceful throughout, but on the last dive I had quite shaky calves, I think that definitely helped with the push that I needed,” Spendolini-Sirieix said.
“Overall I had so much fun, I’ve never had that much fun in a competition. I’ve got a hot chocolate waiting for me!
“I’m very, very happy. It’s amazing for it to be on home soil, a home games, the first time that I’ve actually had a crowd because I didn’t have one at Tokyo and at the other internationals I’ve done I haven’t really had a big crowd.
“It’s been incredible, I’ve had so much fun. I wasn’t really scared I was so peaceful, so I’m just really, really happy with how it went.”
Spendolini-Sirieix will return to the pool on Saturday when she competes in the women’s synchronised 10m platform event alongside Eden Cheng.
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix celebrated her Commonwealth Games gold medal in the women’s 10-metre platform final with a hot chocolate – which probably would not have taken her dad Fred too long to whisk up.
The 17-year-old delivered a first senior international victory on Thursday evening at Sandwell Aquatics Centre, finishing ahead of England’s team-mate Lois Toulson to top the leaderboard by a huge 20.20 points.
Fred Sirieix, the maitre d’ on Channel 4’s First Dates, enjoyed every moment of watching his daughter go for gold, sharing a video clip of her competing on his Instagram account.
Commonwealth Games: Today’s early timings
Diving
- Women’s 1m Springboard Preliminary (10.05)
- Men’s Synchronised 3m Springboard Final (11.18)
Athletics
- Women’s 1500m Round 1 (11.15)
Gymnastics - Rhythmic
- Individual All-Around Final (13.30)
Commonwealth Games
England made experience count as they sunk reigning world champions New Zealand 54-44 to book a Commonwealth Games netball semi-final against Australia.
England were never behind as they fashioned a one-point half-time advantage before pulling away to lead by six at end of the third quarter and staged another final quarter surge to secure a 10-point cushion.
The result, in front of a raucous home crowd at the NEC Arena, means Jess Thirlby’s team will face a rematch of the memorable 2018 final against the Australians, who suffered a shock 57-55 defeat to Jamaica earlier on Thursday in their final group stage game.
Laura Muir bids for more Scottish track success on day eight at Alexander Stadium while Jack Laugher goes for a sixth Commonwealth Games diving gold alongside his new synchro partner Anthony Harding.
Here are some of Friday’s highlights ahead of day eight in Birmingham.
Commonwealth Games day eight: Laura Muir targets more Scottish success
Jack Laugher will also be in action in the men’s 3m synchro competition.
England thump New Zealand to set up India semi-final at Commonwealth Games
England will face India on Saturday with a place in the Commonwealth Games final at stake after routing New Zealand, chasing down a meagre 72 in just 11.4 overs to top Group B.
After a seven-wicket win in their most dominant display at Birmingham 2022 so far, England avoided a semi-final showdown against Australia, Group A winners and the overwhelming gold medal favourites.
But in spite of the absence of injured captain Heather Knight, England are gradually gaining in confidence after a disappointing winter as they recorded a sixth successive T20 victory this summer.
Katherine Brunt was almost unplayable in the powerplay, finishing with outstanding figures of 3-1-4-2, as New Zealand limped to 71 for nine before England cruised to their third consecutive group win.
England thump New Zealand to set up India semi-final at Commonwealth Games
England avoided a semi-final showdown against Australia.
And that concludes our live coverage of tonight’s action at the Commonwealth Games. England had a brilliant evening on the opening day of diving with Jack Laugher and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix both taking gold.
It means England finish the day on 116 medals and with 42 golds, so they are closing the gap on leaders Australia. We’ll be back tomorrow with more diving and athletics on day eight of the Commonwealth Games.
Commonwealth Games: 110m finals
Jamaica’s Rasheed Broadwell wins gold in the men’s 110m hurdles! He equals the Games record in 13.08 secs.
But England’s Andrew Pozzi takes a brilliant bronze as he dives for the line to make the podium!
He needed to, as well, it was so close between him and teammate Josh Zeller - but what a race!
He reacts to the BBC: “I’m really happy. It’s been such a tough season. That was all heart. The crowd gives us so much energy, that would not have happened in another stadium.”
Gold for Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix in 10m platform final!
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix after winning the 10m platform gold: “I think it’s important you don’t put pressure on yourself in the final, but after Lois had done an incredible dive I was shaking at the back of the board. I was pumped and ready to go but I’m happy with how it went, it’s crazy!
“Yeah, this is [just the beginning]. In Budapest [at the world championships] I had a disappointing performance but it was the kick I needed and thanks to Alex [my coach] because he believed in me. He said let’s get ready for the Commonwealths and that was the result!”
