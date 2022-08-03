Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emily Campbell stars on day six of the Commonwealth Games when she bids for gold to compliment her Olympic silver medal in the women’s weightlifting.

Campbell shot to fame when she won a silver medal in the women’s weightlifting 87kg+ category at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Nottingham 28-year-old, who won bronze on the Gold Coast four years ago and is also the reigning European champion, is favourite to snatch a gold medal on her home stage and continue England’s successful run in the competition.

Evie Richards would love to put a year of injury and illness behind her by upgrading the mountain bike silver she won in 2018 to a gold medal, but said she must be realistic after months of back problems and a recent bout of Covid.

That could potentially open the door for Scotland’s Isla Short, while New Zealand’s defending champion Sam Gaze is favourite in the men’s race.

Emily Campbell bids to add to her collection of major medals (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

While Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s heptathlon challenge resumes and will conclude on the track.

Defending heptathlon champion Johnson-Thompson aims to retain her title as she goes into day two with a 109-point lead, but she is likely to be pushed by England team-mate Holly Mills among others.

Also on the track, Daryll Neita set down a marker the women’s 100m by clocking 11.02 seconds in her heat and her expected 100 metres final showdown with Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica is one of the most intriguing face-offs of the Games.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson concludes her heptathlon bid (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Wednesday 3 August

Athletics and para athletics: 10:00-13:30, 18:30-22:00

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls: 8:30-13:45, 15:00-20:45

Badminton: 08:00-15:00, 16:30-22:30

Hockey: 09:00-12:30,14:00-17:30, 19:00-22:30

Weightlifting: 09:30-12:00, 14:00-16:30, 18:30-21:00

Judo: 10:00-14:30, 17:00-19:45

Table tennis and para table tennis: 09:30-14:15, 16:00-20:45

Cycling; Mountain bike: 11:30-16:00

Aquatics; swimming and para swimming: 10:30-12:30, 19:00-22:00

Cricket T20: 11:00-14:30, 18:00-21:30

Boxing: 12:00-16:00, 18:00-22:00

Netball: 12:00-15:30, 18:00-21:30

Squash: 10:00-13:00, 16:00-20:30

Beach volleyball: 14:30-17:30, 19:00-22:00