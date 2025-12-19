Commonwealth Games coverage set for major change as ‘landmark’ deal is struck

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Commonwealth Games are set to move off free-to-air television for the first time in their history, following a new broadcasting deal for next year’s event in Glasgow with TNT Sports.

This marks a significant departure from the BBC’s long-standing role as the principal broadcaster, a position it has held since 1954.

Commonwealth Sport, the governing body, confirmed the agreement with Warner Bros Discovery on Friday.

Under the new deal, TNT Sports will broadcast the Games on a dedicated linear television channel, while all sports will also be available for streaming via HBO Max.

HBO Max is scheduled to launch in the UK in March, allowing viewers to subscribe to the platform without needing a full TNT Sports package.

UK pricing is yet to be announced, but European customers currently pay around five euros (£4.37) a month.

While the deal represents a major shift, the Press Association understands TNT intends to explore potential collaborations with a free-to-air partner for live coverage.

This aligns with the Commonwealth Games' status as a Group B listed event, which permits live coverage on subscription services provided secondary coverage is offered to free-to-air broadcasters.

open image in gallery Katie Sadleir hailed the agreement as a ‘landmark moment’ (Jane Barlow/PA) ( PA Wire )

Katie Sadleir, chief executive of Commonwealth Sport, described the agreement as a "landmark moment".

She added: "With a heavyweight broadcast partner like Warner Bros Discovery onboard across the UK and Europe for Glasgow 2026 and the recent decision to award the 2030 Commonwealth Games to India, alongside strong interest for 2034, the future of our movement has never been more secure.

“Our partnership with Warner Bros Discovery opens up exciting new ways for fans to connect with the action. With more events available live and a strong focus on athlete storytelling, fans will be closer to the Games than ever before."

Warner Bros Discovery has been the principal rights holder for the Olympic Games since 2015.

Under that deal, the BBC has been limited to showing only two Olympic events live concurrently – one on a network channel and one via a stream.

The forthcoming Glasgow Games will be considerably streamlined compared to the 2022 edition in Birmingham.

Glasgow stepped in as host at short notice after the Australian state of Victoria withdrew.

The event is scheduled from July 23 to August 2, featuring an integrated programme of 10 sports and six Para sports.