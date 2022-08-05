Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Laura Muir knows that she has to conserve every ounce of energy if she is to complete her set of major international medals and break her Commonwealth duck.

The 29-year-old from Kinross is attempting an audacious double at Birmingham 2022, competing in the 800m and 1500m.

Having already secured her place in Saturday’s 800m final, where she will take on England’s Olympic and world silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson, Muir backed that up by clinching a spot in the final of her preferred event on Sunday.

The top five from each heat went through, with Muir doing what she needed and no more as she came home in fifth.

She explained: “I went to the front at the start to slow it down a wee bit and got away with it for a while but then I knew they were going to come round at one point. When they came, I thought latch on, look at five and do as minimal as possible. I’ve done that and saved the legs for tomorrow.

“This is the last one (medal to win) so if I can get not just one but two, that would be very, very special. So I’m trying to go out with a big one.

Laura Muir of Team Scotland competes during the Women's 1500m Round 1 heats (PA)

“It was nice to qualify as comfortably as I could, save as much energy as possible for the final with Saturday and Sunday.

“It’s going to be hard, Commonwealths in the distance events is really, really strong but it’s an amazing opportunity and I want to give it my best. I’d hate to be at home watching and thinking I could have been part of this so I’m really excited.”

Muir will be joined in the final by training partner Jemma Reekie, who put the disappointment of going out in the heats of the 800m behind her, qualifying as one of the fastest losers in the second heat.

She said: “I’m not making things easy for myself but I knew that hopefully I’d get through as a fastest loser.”

Elsewhere the English trio of Lorraine Ugen, Jazmin Sawyers and Abigail Irozuru all booked their place in the final of the long jump on Sunday.

