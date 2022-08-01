Matt Walls ‘pretty banged up’ after terrifying Commonwealth Games crash

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

English cyclist Matt Walls says he is "pretty banged up" but otherwise okay after his terrifying crash at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

The Olympic omnium champion received treatment for more than 40 minutes at the Lee Valley VeloPark before being taken away by ambulance, with spectators also hurt after he and his bike had come over the top of the barriers on the high banking of the corner.

Team England confirmed Walls was "alert and talking" and given immediate medical attention in hospital before the 24-year-old later confirmed he had avoided serious injury.

"Thank you everyone for the messages and support," he wrote on Twitter. "I’ve somehow come away with no serious injures just a few stitches and pretty banged up. I really hope everyone else involved is ok including the spectators that may have been injured."

Two other riders - the Isle of Man's Matt Bostock and Canada's Derek Gee - were also taken to hospital, while two spectators were treated for minor injuries at the velodrome.

Bostock had a CT scan from which the initial prognosis was said to be positive. The 25-year-old was being assessed to check he had no other serious injuries.

A statement from Team Isle of Man said: "Team Isle of Man wishes to extend its best wishes to the other cyclists involved in the incident, in particular Matt Walls, and to the spectators who were injured and affected by the crash."

Witnesses said that, because of the gradient of the banking, spectators in the front row had been unsighted for the crash. One man received treatment for cuts to his arm while a young girl also received minor attention.

Walls had been trying to avoid riders who had fallen in an incident that began on the entrance to the corner. The stricken pair of New Zealander George Jackson and Australia's Josh Duffy were sliding up the banking, forcing Walls up on to the barrier and then over it.

Gee also surfed the top of the barrier but managed to avoid following Walls into the stands, albeit then falling heavily once back on the banking.

Walls was launched into the crowd in a dreadful crash at the Commonwealth Games (PA)

Dame Laura Kenny called for bigger barriers or screens to be fitted in velodromes in the wake of the accident.

Having seen sprinter Joe Truman knocked unconscious in a crash on Saturday, Kenny fears the sport is growing more dangerous and said action must be taken.

"I think the crashes are getting worse and it's because the speeds are getting higher, the positions (on the bike) are getting more extreme," the five-time Olympic champion said. "Some of the pursuit positions people are getting in, you see people crashing into the back of people.

"At some point the UCI are going to have to put a cap on these positions. Maybe there should be screens because Matt should not have been able to go over the top and into the crowd, that's pretty damn dangerous.

"It's the third time now I've been in a velodrome and witnessed someone go over the top.

"(Matt) was laughing and making jokes with the paramedics which is brilliant to hear but if he'd (not gone over) he would have done less damage and certainly done less damage to the little girl".