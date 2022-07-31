Horror crash at track cycling sees Matt Walls fly into crowd

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email

A horror crash at the Commonwealth Games track cycling has seen Matt Walls fly into the crowd.

A massive pile-up of riders at the Lee Valley VeloPark occurred during the men’s scratch race second heat in qualifying on day three of Birmingham 2022.

Walls required medical attention, with Matt Bostock of the Isle of Man taken away on a stretcher, leading to a round of applause from the spectators.

A member of the crowd was taken away in a wheelchair covered in blood, while a young girl received treatment for a cut to her arm.

Screens were eventually put up around the area in which Walls was treated.

It is the second major crash in as many days after Joe Truman was knocked out cold and suffered a suspected broken collarbone after the 70 km/h smash at the velodrome.

Riders crash on the final lap in the men's 15km scratch race qualifying (AP)

The rest of the session at the velodrome was soon abandoned with the venue cleared. Only one extra sprint race was scheduled before a break.

There were not enough riders upright at the end of the race for the result to stand.

A statement from British Cycling read: “Following a crash in the men’s scratch, Matt Walls & Matt Bostock are being treated by medics before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

Riders crash on the final lap in the men's 15km scratch race qualifying (AP)

“We send our best wishes to the riders and spectators involved in the incident, and will provide a further update when we can.”

More to follow...